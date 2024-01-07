All 3 Treasure Coast counties ranked in top 20 for regional wealth growth in last 10 years

When it comes to wealth, all Treasure Coast counties are among the top 20 of where regional wealth has grown the most in the last decade.

Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties clinched the No. 3, No. 10 and No. 16 spots, respectively, on the list.

Financial technology company SmartAsset last summer released a list of the wealthiest counties in Florida. Now, it's compiled a list of the top 10 counties in Florida where the regional wealth index has grown the most in the last 10 years.

SmartAsset used Internal Revenue Service data, tax statistics, census data and housing data from Zillow to find changes in each Florida county’s investment income, average home values and average income to calculate which areas of Florida saw the most growth in wealth over the last decade.

Here’s how wealth was calculated, what counties in Florida are the richest and which counties have seen the most wealth growth in the last decade.

How did wealth increase on the Treasure Coast?

During the past 10 years, wealth increased on the Treasure Coast, pushing two counties into the top 10 for where wealth has increased the most.

In Martin County, which is No. 3, median home value increased by $282,264, according to SmartAsset, Martin's median income increased by $19,923.

In Indian River County, No. 10, median home value increased by $243,589. Median income increased by $16,822.

At No. 16, St. Lucie County, the most populous county on the Treasure Coast, saw average home values increase by $253,734 and median income increase by $16,394.

What are the wealthiest counties in Florida?

These five counties make up the wealthiest counties statewide, according to SmartAsset

No. 1 Monroe County

No. 2 Collier County

No. 3 St. Johns County

No. 4 Miami-Dade County

No. 5 Palm Beach County

Top 10 Florida counties where wealth increased the most in the last 10 years

Four of Florida's top-five wealthiest counties made it onto SmartAsset’s list of the counties with the most wealth growth in the last decade.

No. 1 Walton County

No. 2 Collier County

No. 4 St. Johns County

No. 5 Sarasota County

No. 6 Nassau County

No. 7 Palm Beach County

No. 8 Miami-Dade County

No. 9 Manatee County

