3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at house party

Three Tri-Cities teens are being held in the Franklin County jail on charges of murder following a shootout a week ago at an underage party in Pasco that left a 20-year-old dead.

The three 18-year-olds reportedly were arrested in the Spokane area on Friday and booked into the Spokane County jail about 1:20 p.m. They were then transferred to the Franklin County jail in Pasco, show jail records.

The suspects are Angel Isaiah Garcia, 18; Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, 18, and Osman C. Morales Salto, 18. All are being held on charges of second-degree murder.

Court documents show the three also are suspects in a first-degree kidnapping in Benton County. However, no information was available over the weekend on that incident.

Denali Anderson of Kennewick was killed in the gunfire that erupted Aug. 6 in a west Pasco neighborhood. Two other teens — another victim and a suspect — also went to the hospital with gunshot wounds, said investigators and court documents.

Court documents filed in Franklin County say that Anderson approached a white Nissan Altima the night of the party on Pimlico Drive.

Caiden Gawith, an 18-year-old who was shot and seriously wounded, said the three suspects were in the car.

He said he heard Anderson, 20, and Panduro-Valenzuela get into an argument and then Garcia got out of the car and started shooting at Anderson, according to the documents. Garcia was then five days shy of his 18th birthday.

After Anderson was shot, he retrieved his .22 caliber handgun and “unloaded the magazine” toward the car, said the documents.

Gawith saw Anderson fall to the ground and then one of the other two men got out of the Nissan and shot Anderson twice, according to the documents.

Denali Anderson

Gawith said Morales-Salto also had a gun with him in the front seat and allegedly shot Gawith on his right side as he stood next to the Altima, said the documents. He was wounded in the chest and lower abdomen.

All three suspects are believed to have fired shots based on the sequence of the shots Gawith heard, said the documents.

Story continues

“(Gawith) said as he crawled to safety, he heard multiple shots being fired,” said the charging documents.

Gawith later confirmed that a 9/380 semi-automatic handgun found in the road at the scene of the shooting belonged to him.

An impromptu memorial was left on the sidewalk in a west Pasco neighborhood in memory of Denali Anderson, a 20-year-old Kennewick man who was shot and killed at a party on Aug. 6, 2022.

Suspect also shot

The man who fired the last two shots at Anderson then returned to the Nissan Altima and pulled a wounded Panduro-Valenzuela out of the driver’s seat and drove away, according to documents.

Panduro-Valenzuela later showed up at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with a gunshot wound to his right arm, said the documents.

At the time, police thought he was one of the victims. He told officers he was in his car smoking marijuana when the shooting started. He said he and his friend were away from the party “toking” in a car when they were hit by a bullet.

No suspects had been identified at that point because of the large number of partygoers who fled the area during the gunfire, said Pasco investigators.

An Aug. 6 party near the corner of Turf Paradise Drive and Pimlico Drive in Pasco, WA ended after several gunshots went off, leaving one person dead and two injured.

Surveillance video from the hospital showed he was brought to Kadlec in a three-car caravan led by a red Dodge charger, a dark sedan later identified as a black Lexus and a third dark sedan.

The video shows him being helped out of one of the cars by one of the other suspects.

The Nissan Altima was later found in the area of Road 72 and West Argent Road with several bullet holes. Investigators said they were able to link the car to Panduro-Valenzuela through witnesses, a previous car accident and his Facebook page photos.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for the funeral of Denali Anderson, who was shot and killed Aug. 6 at an underage party in Pasco.

Denali died before he could be taken to a hospital despite attempts by others at the party to revive him.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Anderson’s mother pay for funeral expenses. It says he is survived by a mother, father, brothers and a younger sister. As of Sunday, about $5,500 had been raised.