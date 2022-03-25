3 Tri-Cities women accused of stun gun and knife attack after man turns down sex for cash

Three women stabbed a man and left him for dead after he turned down an offer to pay one of them for sex, say police.

The third woman allegedly involved in the attack, Brittney L. Sanchez, 35, of Pasco, was booked this week into the Franklin County jail.

Angelica M. Ortega, 44, and Samantha A. Tijerina, 28, were already behind bars. All three are facing charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Court Commissioner Diana Ruff agreed to set Sanchez’s bail at $50,000 because of the seriousness of the charges, and because she’s had 12 previous arrest warrants issued for her between 2002 and 2014.

Michael Nguyen, a public defender representing Sanchez said this week that she has not been in trouble with the law since 2014. He said the mother of four is looking to get treatment for mental health issues and she helps family memebers in the area.

Ortega was arrested in October and Tijernia was booked in February in connection with the June attack. They also are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail each.

Police initially found out about the robbery after several people reported seeing a man at the corner of Seventh Avenue and A Street covered in blood at 7:30 p.m. on June 2, 2021, according to court records.

He had several wounds on his hands and body and told a police officer the next day he was attacked by three women at his home on Seventh Avenue.

Stabbing and robbery

The man told police that he had been talking with the three woman in the homeowner’s bedroom on Seventh Avenue when Ortega told him that one of the other women would have sex with him for $100.

He negotiated the price down to $50, but became concerned when he was told that one of the women was going to watch them have sex.

He decided against it and let the woman keep the money. After the exchange, he went back to his room upstairs.

Ortega came to his bedroom door, and said she would have sex with him since the other woman didn’t fulfill her agreement.

After he turned down her offer, she pushed him down and the two other women began to attack him, according to the police report. Tijernia allegedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing him while Sanchez used a stun gun on him.

Before the women threw a blanket over him, he saw Ortega standing behind the women.

When he asked why they were attacking him, they didn’t answer, according to court records.

They didn’t stop until he pretended to be unconscious. Then they searched his pockets and left.

While he wasn’t sure if the women stole his cellphone, it disappeared after the attack.

Police did not say whether they talked to Ortega or Sanchez, but Tijerina told police she was just at the home to pick up Sanchez.

She told officers that Sanchez called her to say Ortega was selling her for sex for $50.

Sanchez allegedly told her mother that she was at the “wrong place on the wrong time.”