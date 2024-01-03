3 new Tri-City mayors rise to power in the new year. Here’s who the city councils chose

New year, new mayor.

That’s the case, at least, for Kennewick, Pasco and Richland.

Three new mayors were chosen Tuesday night as the three city councils gathered for their first regular meeting of the year.

The new figureheads were selected from their respective seven-member councils.

Mayors are elected to run city council meetings and make ceremonial appearances at ribbon cuttings, chamber functions and other events. The city councils also chose new mayors pro tem, who are responsible for executing the mayoral duties in their absence.

West Richland is the exception and elects its mayor directly under a “strong mayor” form of city government. Mayor Brent Gerry is in the middle of his third four-year term.

was selected Kennewick’s mayor. The former mayor pro tem stepped into the role after former Mayor Bill McKay resigned in November. will serve as Kennewick’s mayor pro tem.

Pete Serrano was selected Pasco’s new mayor, succeeding Blanche Barajas, who was the city’s first Latina mayor.

Serrano is the leader of the council’s new conservative majority. He also announced this week that he would run as a Republican for the open Washington state attorney general seat.

Councilman David Milne was elected Pasco’s mayor pro tem.

Theresa Richardson was elevated to Richland mayor. She was formerly mayor pro tem. She succeeds Terry Christensen, who did not run for reelection in 2023.

Sandra Kent, Richland’s longest-serving council member, will serve as Richland’s mayor pro tem after defeating Sandra Kent in a 6-1 contest. Kent was then elected mayor pro tem after she cast the winning vote for herself in a 4-3 race against Shayne VanDyke.

