3 TSA agents hurt after 'unprovoked' attack at Phoenix airport, agency says

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were hurt Tuesday in an “unprovoked” attack by a passenger at a security checkpoint at Phoenix’s airport, the TSA said.

The attack happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the female passenger was in the security screening process, the agency said in a statement.

The TSA called the assault an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees” and said it was unacceptable.

Two of the three agents were taken to a hospital and were later released, it said. Police arrested the passenger.

Phoenix police said a 19-year-old woman was arrested and booked without incident.

The case is still under investigation, and detectives are working to find out what led up to the assault, said Sgt. Brian Bower, a police spokesman.

Police said officers found three TSA officers who were injured and who had been victims of an assault.

Online jail records show the arrested woman was booked on three counts of assault, one count of criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct that deals with fighting.

The TSA said that the checkpoint had to be closed and that 450 other travelers had to go to other areas for screening.

