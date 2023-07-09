3 TSA officers arrested at Miami International Airport for stealing from travelers, cops say

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were arrested at Miami International Airport for allegedly stealing from passengers during security screenings.

Arrest affidavits show that 22-year-old Elizabeth Fuster, 33-year-old Labarrius Williams and 20-year-old Josue Gonzalez were all arrested Thursday on charges of organized schemes to defraud.

According to the affidavits, the airport federal security director for law enforcement at MIA contacted a Miami-Dade Police detective regarding thefts that occurred at Checkpoint E involving TSA officers. The investigation revealed that three officers, while on duty, were seen on surveillance video conspiring together to distract passengers as they were being screened and stole money from their belongings.

Due to security concerns, the detective immediately researched the thefts, which revealed a recent case that was previously opened by police.

After watching surveillance video provided by TSA, the detective saw Fuster, Williams and Gonzalez remove $600 from a passenger’s wallet while they were being screened, the affidavits stated. Additionally, all three were seen on “several” other incidents conspiring together to commit more thefts.

Following a formal interview at the TSA Command Center, Gonzalez and Fuster waived their rights and provided written statements confessing to their actions, while Williams did not waive his rights and refused to speak.

All three were then transported to the Airport Station to be processed before being sent to Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center without incident.

