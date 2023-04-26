3 TSA officers attacked, injured by 19-year-old woman at Phoenix airport

A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked and injured three TSA officers early Tuesday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at a checkpoint in Terminal 4 during the normal security screening process, according to local news station ABC 15. Police came to the scene and arrested 19-year-old Makiah Coleman, 12 News reported. Two of the TSA officers were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries and released later.

No details about what led to the attack were immediately released.

“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable,” the TSA said in a statement. “We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler.”

“We continue to monitor the recoveries of the employees involved in this incident and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation,” the statement continued. “TSA will also pursue independent enforcement actions against the traveler.”

The incident is the latest involving misbehaving fliers. On Sunday, a passenger on a flight from New York’s JFK airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi was arrested by police in India after allegedly urinating on another passenger.

That same day, a United Airlines flight leaving Newark Liberty International Airport was turned around over the Atlantic due to an unruly passenger, per ABC News.

According to the FAA, while “unacceptable behavior continues to occur” on airplanes, the number of incidents has dropped 80% since mid-2021.