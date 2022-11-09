UPDATE 3-UK delays Northern Ireland election in hope of progress in EU talks

Sachin Ravikumar and Amanda Ferguson
·3 min read

*

Delay extends political stalemate

*

Allows time for UK-EU talks on trade rules

*

Vote could clash with peace deal anniversary

(Adds details, quote on EU talks)

By Sachin Ravikumar and Amanda Ferguson

LONDON/BELFAST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The British government on Wednesday pushed back a deadline to hold a new election in Northern Ireland until at least March to provide space for progress in talks between London and Brussels on post-Brexit trade rules governing the region.

Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party began a boycott in February in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

They refused to return after an election in May made Irish nationalists Sinn Fein the largest party.

A six-month deadline to form a government passed last month, and Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, said at the time he had no choice but to hold an election within 12 weeks of the deadline of Oct 28.

Heaton-Harris on Wednesday told parliament he was introducing a delay which meant the 12-week clock will now not start until Dec. 8, with a possible further extension to Jan. 19. if necessary. That would mean an election would need to be held by either March 2 or April 13 next year.

"The legislation I will introduce intends to create the time and space needed for the talks between the UK and the European Union to develop, and for the Northern Ireland parties to work together to restore the devolved institutions as soon as possible," Heaton-Harris told parliament.

The DUP has said it will not join a new government until checks introduced between some goods moving to Northern Ireland from Britain are scrapped.

Technical talks recently resumed for the first time in seven months on the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that mandated the checks. The British government negotiated and signed the agreement but then had second thoughts about it.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney last week said that a reworked agreement was possible by the end of the year.

The later date could overshadow the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which is due to be marked in early April.

Under the terms of that agreement, which largely ended three decades of political and sectarian bloodshed, nationalists and unionists are obliged to share power in a cross-community government.

But that requirement has led to repeated stalemates in recent years. Britain's withdrawal from the European Union has also complicated the Good Friday Agreement, which assumed an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

Heaton-Harris said he would take "limited but necessary steps" to protect Northern Ireland’s public finances and the delivery of public services.

However he ruled out the possibility that a long period without a devolved government would lead to a form of joint authority with the Irish government, which has said it should have a say under the terms of the Good Friday deal.

"The UK government is absolutely clear that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland under which Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom. We will not support any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle," he said. (Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Syria increases gas production, hopes for more electricity

    Newly installed turbine compressors at a gas facility in central Syria will lead to a production increase that will help ease the war-torn country’s electricity crisis, officials at the sprawling facility said Wednesday. The Syrian Gas Co. facility in the central province of Homs suffered a series of attacks during Syria’s 11-year conflict, including the kidnapping of staff, a suicide car bomb, barrages of rockets and strikes by drones that killed 11 people at the facility, according to Fadi Ibrahim, who heads the Syria South Gas plant.

  • Man killed in police shooting after allegedly firing shots at officers in Kansas City, Kansas

    Officers with protective shields attempted to contact a man found unresponsive in a vehicle in KCK. The man allegedly fired upon officers, who returned fire and retreated, a police spokeswoman said.

  • Berlin expands old airport shelter as refugee housing scarce

    The German capital is expanding a temporary refugee shelter at a former airport to accommodate 3,600 Ukrainians, as it struggles to put up more civilians fleeing Russian attacks on vital infrastructure ahead of the upcoming cold winter months. While two former terminals at Tegel Airport were already opened for Ukrainian refugees in the spring, Berlin's state government is now racing to outfit two big tents on the tarmac with heaters for the winter. “With Russian President Putin targeting the country's heat and water infrastructure and the temperatures going down below zero soon, the numbers of refugees can skyrocket at any time,” said Katja Kipping, the Berlin state government’s senator for social issues, as she toured newly opened registration facilities at terminal C.

  • Chiefs’ Mahomes wins Week 9 crown, Dolphins’ terrific Tua soars in new Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

    CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 9, POISED TO OVERTAKE SEASON LEAD; DOLPHINS’ TUA SOARS BACK INTO TOP 10 IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: It took a crazy 68 pass attempts, but Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes wins Week 9 honors with a 45.30-point game in the Miami Herald updated NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes narrowly trails Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow for the overall lead but is poised to climb to No. 1 after this week as he has played one fewer game and it’s Burrow off on a bye in Week 10. Miami

  • Argentine Economy Chief Massa Discussed IDB Job With US Senators

    (Bloomberg) -- US senators recently discussed with Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa the possibility of him becoming a candidate to lead Latin America’s top development bank, with the American lawmakers saying they believed that he would have a good shot to win.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardlin

  • Anglo Is Denying Justice to Zambia Lead Victims, UN Agency Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc is denying access to justice for thousands of Zambian women and children affected by lead poisoning at a mine it used to own by seeking to block an application to file a class action against the company, a United Nations Agency said. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardliner

  • Tom Hardy visits NKY restaurant while in area filming 'The Bikeriders'

    Tom Hardy stopped by a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky. He's set to star in "The Bikeriders," which began filming in Cincinnati last month.

  • Beam Therapeutics Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$15.8m (up by US$15.0m...

  • US, China Meet for Climate Talks as Xie Says Door Is Open

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and China have started unofficial conversations on climate-related issues during the COP27 summit in Egypt, a potential signal that relations between the two world superpowers are warming despite a formal suspension of bilateral negotiations on related matters earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got Th

  • Palestinians say 2 killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

    Two Palestinians were killed in separate encounters with Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as tensions rise sharply in what has been the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2006. A 15-year-old Palestinian died early Wednesday following an Israeli raid into the northern city of Nablus, Palestinian health officials reported, as the army accompanied right-wing Israeli lawmakers to a flash point shrine. Palestinian health officials said Mahdi Hashash was killed by Israeli fire.

  • IBM unveils its 433 qubit Osprey quantum computer

    For now, we have to make do with significantly smaller systems and today, IBM announced the launch of its Osprey quantum processor, which features 433 qubits, up from the 127 qubits of its 2021 Eagle processor. "The new 433 qubit ‘Osprey’ processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems," said Darío Gil, Senior Vice President, IBM and Director of Research. IBM's quantum roadmap includes two additional stages -- the 1,121-qubit Condor and 1,386-qubit Flamingo processors in 2023 and 2024 -- before it plans to hit the 4,000-qubit stage with its Kookaburra processor in 2025.

  • Tracking the 2020 Election Deniers and How They’re Faring in the Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Candidates for key posts in battleground states who support former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020 were racking up defeats as the races were called. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Bi

  • Ukraine Expects Republicans to Keep US Aid Flowing If They Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine believes the US will keep up financial support for its fight against Russia if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterm elections, the country’s economy minister said, regardless of threats from some leaders to scrutinize spending more closely. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now

  • Election Latest: Isolated Glitches Force Polls to Stay Open Late

    (Bloomberg) -- Problems with voting machines and systems were sporadic as millions of Americans went to the polls, although glitches in some places, including Arizona’s largest county, produced unsubstantiated claims of fraud from some Republicans.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Com

  • Panthers notes: McAdoo says QB decision was Wilks’ choice, Chinn returns to practice

    The Carolina Panthers will start PJ Walker at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said that was interim head coach Steve Wilks’ decision.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble

    The extremist lawmaker tweeted “the red wave has begun!" and then fell silent.

  • Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi

    The crowd cheered wildly at the escalation in rhetoric, which comes just days after a violent attack on Pelosi's husband.

  • Russia suddenly announces its readiness for negotiations "taking into account current state of affairs"

    Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine "taking into account the current state of affairs". Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote: "We are open to negotiations, same as before.

  • Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”

  • Kevin McCarthy Offers Dark Assurance About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Future

    The House Republican leader discussed how Greene's influence may shift in the event of a GOP majority in the chamber.