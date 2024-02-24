3 UNC football players among 10 charged in deadly crash, search warrants show

New search warrants reveal more information on who was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old UNC student.

According to our newsgathering partners at ABC11 in Raleigh, Molly Rotunda was killed after the car she was in was involved in a violent crash in January. ABC11 found search warrants that charged 10 people, including three UNC football players, in the crash that killed her.

The search warrants focus on a 2014 Black Mercedes driven by UNC student Flemeeja Brewer. Based on her medical records from UNC Hospitals, Brewer had a blood alcohol content of 0.15 -- almost double the legal amount to drive after consuming alcohol in North Carolina.

The warrants say Brewer was behind the wheel that night in January when the car flipped over after going 124 miles per hour on NC-54, where the speed limit is 45 mph, ABC11 says.

Detectives found a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey that was half empty near the crashed car, according to ABC11. Investigators also found a fake Texas driver’s license in Brewer’s wallet which was attached to keys that were still in the ignition after the crash.

WRAL, also one of Channel 9′s news partners in Raleigh, found court documents naming the football players and how they were involved.

Zachary Rice, 20, was allegedly driving a car following Brewer’s car at the time of the crash. Based on the claim that Rice was “traveling 15 yards behind a vehicle that was traveling 124 mph in a 45 mph zone,” WRAL learned racing may have been a factor in the crash.

He’s charged with driving after consuming while younger than 21, consuming/possession of alcohol younger than 21 and exceeding a posted speed limit.

Another football player, Malaki Hamrick, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol. Hamrick hails from Shelby, N.C.

The third player, Travis Shaw, 19, faces those charges and more. He’s lso accused of buying three bottles of tequila at Still Life that night.

Jeremy Sharpe with UNC Athletics said the team is aware of the situation, are continuing to gather information and will “handle things internally,” according to WRAL.

Two employees of Still Life, a club in Chapel Hill ,are charged with selling alcohol to underage people. The employees are also UNC students, according to WRAL.

ABC11 found that investigators believe Brewer and her two passengers, Rotunda and another woman, went to Still Life around 1 a.m. that night. They may have visited other bars as well.

Brewer faces several felony charges. She and the other passenger were not critically injured in the crash.

Three other young adults were charged with underage drinking or aiding in underage drinking, WRAL reports.

