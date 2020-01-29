3 Under-the-Radar Defense Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

After a banner year for stocks, in which the S&P 500 gained a strong 29%, the outlook for 2020 is quiet and tame – analysts are predicting a yearly gain in the range of 3% to 5%. But that’s an average; not every market sector has to underperform for the average to dip that low. Defense stocks, the companies that specialize in supplying and servicing the Armed Forces, have outperformed the broader S&P 500 by 40% since November 2016.

This translates into serious money, especially in the US, the world’s largest spender on arms. US defense spending – over $700 billion in fiscal 2019 – is by far the largest in the world, easily surpassing the military budgets of the next seven largest defense spenders combined.

Spending of this magnitude makes a mark on the economy generally, and that can be seen in the recent growth of large defense contractors. In 2017 and 2018, aerospace giants Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin saw earnings grow by 61% and 155% respectively. The increases in the defense budget set in place by the Trump Administration are creating a boomlet for defense stocks.

That boomlet has attracted attention from investment firm Cowen, which outlined the prospects for the sector: “We see solid Q4's for defense IT sector... [There is] potential for revenue acceleration & margin lift in 2020 offer valuation upside… Defense primes typically outperform in election years… services revenues are in an acceleration mode vs. relatively stable prospective 5-8% growth for the defense primes; and all of the companies have at least modest margin upside as revenue growth picks up…”

With that in mind, we’ve pulled three stocks – all flagged in the Cowen report for further growth – and used the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool to lay out their various strengths in a single chart.

KBR, Inc. (KBR)

This small-cap engineering, construction, and services company provides support to civil infrastructure, energy, government services, and petrochemical sectors worldwide. KBR operates mainly through two business divisions: Energy and Chemicals, and Government and Infrastructure. The company holds 15 logistic contracts to support US military operations in Afghanistan, and is the largest private contractor supporting US Government ops in Iraq. KBR is based in Houston, Texas.

In KBR’s most recent reported quarter, Q3 2019, it beat both the EPS and revenue forecasts. At the top line, revenues were a quarter-percent above expectations, at $1.43 billion. EPS was 2% better than expected, at 45 cents. KBR shares gained 95% in 2019.

As an added benefit for investors, KBR has used its success over the past decade to maintain a steady dividend. While not high – the payment is only 8 cents per quarter, and the yield is just 1.16% – the payment supplements the share appreciation, and guarantees an income stream for shareholders. And there is no worry that the company cannot sustain the dividend – the payout ratio, a comparison of the payment to the quarterly earnings – is only 17%.

Wall Street is sanguine about KBR stock. Writing on it for Cowen, 5-star analyst Gautam Khanna says, “We would be comfortable owning KBR into the print given the stock's SOTP discount, but initial C20E EPS guidance at KBR may lag consensus, which could give investors an opportunity to add to positions. LOGCAP V is expected to ramp in C20 following a deluge of protests (assuming original award allocations remain intact), Freeport's expected H1 FID bolsters the E&C outlook in C21+, and Ichthys arbitration may confer a cash windfall at some point over the next 1-2 years.”