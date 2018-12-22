3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week

By definition, if you're trying to beat the market, you need to develop a variant perception. To do this, you need to focus on situations or information that the consensus view is under-weighting or ignoring altogether.

In this week's column, we look at an under-the-radar opportunity to buy the shares of one of America's most highly respected companies, to get in early on Godiva's ride into the coffee business, and take advantage of Blue Apron's (NYSE: APRN) brutal fall into penny stock territory.

Hiddne in plain sight: Berkshire Hathaway shares are cheap

For my penance as a value investor, I follow Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) and its chief executive/high priest, Warren Buffett, religiously, so perhaps it's not surprising that the following story appears underappreciated to me. In case I don't make myself clear below, let me state this upfront, in unequivocal terms: Berkshire shares are an attractive buy right now.

On Wednesday, Andrew Bary selected Berkshire as a Barron's Pick (subscription required), highlighting its defensive nature. Berkshire isn't immune to the volatility that has gripped the broad market in recent months, but lower stock prices create long-term opportunity for the candy-to-metal cutter conglomerate:

When the stock market is rocky, Berkshire Hathaway -- with more than $100 billion in cash and a master investor at the helm -- is an appealing play. Warren Buffett, the company's CEO, likes these periods of turmoil because they can provide a flush Berkshire with opportunities that don't arise in good times.

One possibility for that cash pile: Berkshire's own stock.

Berkshire bought back $928 million of stock in the third quarter, the first period of the company's more flexible repurchase guidelines that allow Buffett and the vice chairman, Charlie Munger, to buy back stock when it trades below their conservative estimate of the company's intrinsic value. Given the very limited buyback history, it's tough to guess, but investors would like to see a buyback of at least $1 billion during the quarter.

One Berkshire insider has already taken advantage of current prices. On Thursday, Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain filed a form disclosing that he had purchased $19.9 million of class A shares at an average price equivalent to $197.67 for the class B shares (each class A share can be converted to 1,500 class B shares). Berkshire's class B stock closed at $192.10 on Friday.

Mr. Buffett has never spoken in anything other than the highest terms of Jain, telling shareholders in 2011: "I can't think of any decision he's ever made that I think I could have made better... He is as rational a thinker as Charlie [Munger] is, as anybody I've met." Little surprise, then, that Jain is thought to be one of two candidates who are most likely to succeed Buffett (the other is Berkshire Hathaway Energy head Greg Abel).

Notch up Jain's stock purchase in the "rational decision" column. As of Thursday's close, Berkshire's shares were valued at 1.27 times their book value (an accounting measure of a company's worth equal to assets minus liabilities). That figure is below the lower bound observed for the price-to-book multiple in the third quarter (1.30), according to data from Bloomberg; Berkshire Hathaway repurchased $928 million of its own shares during that period.