3 Under-the-Radar Value Stocks to Buy in 2019

Since the Great Recession ended, growth stocks have handily outperformed value stocks thanks to historically low lending rates that have facilitated borrowing and business expansion. But that could be about to change.

Last year brought with it two stock market corrections, of which the ongoing correction is the steepest we've witnessed in about a decade. With Wall Street and investors clearly concerned about the near-term direction of the economy, more focus is probably going to be paid to "value" in 2019. And, just in case you'd forgotten, a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report found that value stocks pretty sizably outperformed growth stocks over a 90-year stretch between 1926 and 2016.

As you can imagine, value stocks can be found in every sector of the stock market. But not every value stock is obvious. Many are in fact going unnoticed by Wall Street and investors. If you're looking for deep discounts in 2019, then perhaps one or more of these under-the-radar value stocks is perfect for you.

Man wearing suit looking at financial section of newspaper and looking displeased More

Innoviva

There's a pretty good chance that you've never heard the name Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) before, but that shouldn't stop healthcare investors from digging into this incredibly cheap company that's valued at just over eight times its 2019 consensus earnings per share (EPS).

Innoviva is the partner that helped to develop the next generation of long-lasting COPD and asthma inhalers that GlaxoSmithKline brought to market. These include the duo's most successful launches, Breo Eliipta and Anoro Ellipta, as well as the newer Trelegy Ellipta.

Initially, these long-lasting medicines struggled to find insurance coverage, and had difficulty penetrating a market that had a number of well-known COPD and asthma medicines with long track records. Although it took years of marketing and physician re-education, Breo has generated $960 million in sales through the first nine months of 2018, with Anoro chipping in $422 million through September. Year-over-year sales growth for Breo and Anoro has totaled 11% and 48%, respectively, through Q3.

As a royalty partner, Innoviva receives a percentage of sales, which through the third quarter equaled $181.1 million. Since Innoviva has no research and development ongoing (and therefore incredibly low operating expenses), it's able to simply sit back and count its high-margin royalty revenue. With Innoviva working hard to repay debt that it took on in 2014, and on track for more than $2 in EPS in 2019, this under-the-radar value stock could be worth a look.