3 Undervalued Stocks Offering Juicier Dividend Yields Than S&P 500

The market rally is alive and well. Following the Federal Reserve’s third rate cut this year, the S&P 500 moved higher on Wednesday. This is on top of the 2% gain the index has already seen since market close on October 22. Bearing this in mind, investors are looking for ways to capitalize on the market’s upward momentum.

Analysts suggest that investors seek out the stocks that can reliably generate profits and reward investors with consistent payouts, namely dividend stocks. That being said, it should be noted that not all dividend stocks are created equal, with some offering significantly higher yields than others.

So how are investors supposed to determine which dividend names represent the most compelling investments? We recommend using TipRanks’ Stock Screener. The tool helped us pinpoint 3 Buy-rated names that each boast a dividend yield of more than 5%, while the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 stands at 1.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Plains All American specializes in the transportation, logistics and storage of crude oil, with its primary focus being the Permian Basin, a large and resource rich region spanning the southwestern part of the U.S. Despite the fact that shares have been hurting recently, the Street’s pros see gains stemming from the Permian business as well as new projects.

While concerns have been expressed regarding the overbuilding of the Permian Basin, PAA’s Permian pipes have continued to sustain a solid level of contracts. Not to mention PAA is actively participating in the construction of new Capine, Red Oak and Wink-Webster pipes through its partnerships with major refining companies. These partnerships include the likes of Phillips 66, which PAA joined forces with back in June to build the Red Oak pipeline system.

With the company on a steady growth path, part of its appeal lies in its ability to maintain a stable dividend. PAA consistently rewards investors, with its annual payout of $1.44 per share putting the dividend yield at 7.75%.

Steve Fleishman of Wolfe Research told clients that all of the above lends itself to his bullish thesis. “The company offers well above average growth both organically through its Permian-focused business and through several large new capital projects where PAA has partnered with large refining companies,” the analyst explained. Fleishman added that PAA’s strong balance sheet is “now one of the best in the sector."

Fleishman rates PAA an Overweight along with a $27 price target, which implies about 50% upside from current levels. (To watch Fleishman’s track record, click here)

Similarly, the rest of the Street is in favor of this dividend stock. 6 "buy" ratings vs 2 "holds" assigned in the last three months give it a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus. Additionally, its $26 average price target implies about 44% upside potential. (See PAA stock analysis on TipRanks)

Philip Morris (PM)

While best known for its tobacco brands like Marlboro, Philip Morris is captivating investors thanks to its iQOS products. iQOS is an electronic tobacco heating system, differing from traditional cigarettes in that it doesn’t burn the tobacco when it’s smoked.

iQOS is the only FDA-authorized reduced-risk product (RRP) allowed to sell mint and menthol flavors, giving it a significant competitive advantage in the U.S. The mint/menthol flavor plays a key role in adult smoker conversion as menthol makes up about 35% of total combust cigarette volume. The tobacco product’s potential isn’t limited to the U.S. iQOS’ launch in the EU only covers about half of the region’s population, leaving plenty of the market untapped. Not to mention there is a substantial opportunity to capture the market in Russia.