3 Upcoming Readouts for Gilead Sciences You Don't Want to Miss

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) stock has been sliding for years, but the biotech has the right ingredients to stage a comeback and provide market-thumping gains down the road. Gilead's new HIV pill is a hit, and it has a couple of drugs in late-stage trials that could do just as well.

Of course, this biotech stock isn't going anywhere if ongoing clinical trials don't produce the right results. Here's what you need to know about three clinical trial readouts on the horizon that could smooth out a path to growth for Gilead -- or put up barriers.

1. Glaxo's new two-drug HIV combo

Last February, Gilead introduced Biktarvy, a single-pill regimen for HIV that's already the company's lead growth driver. Biktarvy's approved to treat patients switching from another antiviral, and those new to treatment. A large patient population on the lifelong medication is expected to drive annual sales to $5 billion by 2022.

Gilead Sciences investors want to keep an eye on a two-drug combination from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) that's in a pair of head-to-head studies with an older three-drug regimen still used to treat newly diagnosed patients. Glaxo's next challenger to Gilead's lead in the HIV space combines dolutegravir with lamivudine (which suppressed the virus after 48 weeks), as well as dolutegravir, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, and emtricitabine for patients new to treatment.

In the third quarter, GlaxoSmithKline will present 96-week results for its two-drug candidate. Gilead investors will want to keep an eye open for the results to see how the potential competitor stacks up to Biktarvy.

2. Selonsertib for NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a progressive condition that describes an immune system persistently attacking fatty liver tissue. Around one-third of American adults have livers with dangerous fat levels, or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), but few realize it unless they become one of an estimated 20 million in the U.S. with the persistent inflammation that defines NASH.

NASH progresses so slowly that the Food and Drug Administration is willing to grant accelerated approval of treatments for advanced-stage patients with liver tissue already scarred and stiffened by inflammation. Specifically, it wants to see drugs that stop the inflammation without fibrosis worsening, or reduce fibrosis without inflammation worsening.