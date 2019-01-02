3 USAA Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

USAA Investment Management Company allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values — Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity — to offer financial services such as brokerage services and discretionary asset management.

Founded 40 years ago, the company currently has $64.6 billion of assets under management invested in more than 50 mutual funds. The company aims to offer the best investment options at low initial investments and reasonable entry points.

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

USAA Intermediate-Term Bond Adviser UITBX invests the bulk of its assets in a wide variety of dollar-denominated debt securities, with maturities of three to 10 years. UITBX seeks appreciation of income. The fund normally invests in investment-grade bonds. USAA Intermediate-Term Bond Adviser returned 2.82% in the last three years.

Julianne Bass has been one of USSTX’s managers since 2007.

USAA Intermediate-Term Bond USIBX invests majority of its assets in a wide variety of debt securities, with maturity between three and 10 years. It invests mainly in dollar-denominated investment grade bonds, but may invest around one-tenth of its assets in high-yield debt securities. The fund seeks a high level of income without unnecessary risks to principal. USIBX has a three-year annualized return of 3.1%.

As of October 2018, USIBX held 667 issues with 1.31% of its assets invested in Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec18 Xcbt 20181219.

USAA Tax Exempt Short-Term USSTX seeks a high level of income free from federal income tax. The fund invests a huge portion of its assets in tax-free investment-grade securities. USSTX maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of three years or lower. USAA Tax Exempt Short-Term has a three-year annualized return of 1.4%.

USSTX has an expense ratio of 0.51% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all USAA mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (USIBX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (UITBX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (USSTX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research