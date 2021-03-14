3 Utility Stocks for Income Investors

GuruFocus.com
·7 min read

- By Nathan Parsh

Investors looking for income can be hard-pressed to find places to invest their money these days. The average yield of the S&P 500 is just 1.5%. Bonds aren't much better as the 10-year Treasury yields just 1.625% as of Friday's close.

There are pockets of the market that offer substantially higher yields. One of my favorite places to look for yield is the utility sector. In this article, we will examine three names in the utility sector offering yields that are at least double that of both the S&P 500 index and bonds.


Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation is a holding company that has 7.6 million electricity customers in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Duke also has 1.7 million natural gas customers in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company has a market capitalization of $70 billion and generated nearly $24 billion of revenue in 2020.

Following a 2.1% increase for the Sept. 16, 2020 payment, Duke has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. The dividend has a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% over the last decade as Duke typically grows its dividend at a slow pace. The stock makes up for this slow growth by offering a 4.2% dividend yield.

The annualized dividend amounts to $3.86. According to analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, Duke is expected to earn $5.19 in 2021, giving the stock a projected payout ratio of 74%. This is high, even for a utility, but it is below the stock's average payout ratio of 79% over the last decade. The high payout ratio surely explains the lackluster dividend growth that shareholders are accustomed to.

Shares of the company closed the most recent trading session at $91.40, which gives the stock a forward price-earnings ratio of 17.6 when using expected earnings per share for the year. Historically, Duke has had an average price-earnings ratio of 18.5 since 2011. Shares trade at a slight discount to its historical earnings multiple.

That said, the stock look somewhat overvalued using the current GF Value.

3 Utility Stocks for Income Investors
3 Utility Stocks for Income Investors

Duke has a GF Value of $84.10, which results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. GuruFocus rates shares as fairly valued. Shares would have to fall 8% to reach the GF Value.

Duke has a large customer base and has operations in states that are seeing higher population growth (particularly in Florida and North Carolina). This should allow the company to continue to grow its dividend. Although dividend growth has been anemic, the high yield looks to be very stable. Shares are cheap compared to their historical valuation, but trade ahead of their intrinsic value. Even so, the high yield should be attractive to income seeking investors.

Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is a utility services holding company with operations throughout the lower 48 U.S. states, District of Columbia and Canada. Some of the more well-known subsidiaries include Atlantic City Electric, Baltimore Gas & Electric, Delmarva Power and PECO Energy. Exelon has 8.9 million electric and 1.3 million gas customers. The company also has a large nuclear fleet capable of producing more than 44,000 gigawatt-hours of output of power each quarter. Exelon is valued at $41.6 billion and produced revenue of $33 billion last year.

The company cut its dividend 2013 and 2014 as it focused on paying off debt associated with a variety of mergers and acquisitions. Shareholders began to see dividend growth again in 2016. The stock's five-year compound annual growth rate is 4%.

Exelon's dividend growth streak stands at five years, but the last distribution, a 5.5% increase, was for the March 10, 2020 payment. The company has maintained the same dividend for five consecutive quarters. A dividend increase anytime in 2021 will maintain the company's growth streak.

The annualized dividend of $1.53 gives the stock a yield of 3.6%. Exelon is expected to earn $2.81 this year for a payout ratio of just over 54%. Excluding 2012, when earnings per share suffered a drastic decline, Exelon has an average payout ratio of 56% over the last 10 years.

Exelon trades at $42.59, giving the stock a forward price-earnings ratio of 15.2 based of analysts' estimates for the year. This is almost identical to the average earnings multiple that the stock has traded with since 2011.

Shares also trade nearly in line with their intrinsic value.

3 Utility Stocks for Income Investors
3 Utility Stocks for Income Investors

Exelon has a GF Value of $41.31, which equates to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. Exelon is rated as fairly valued. The stock would have to decline 3% to match the GF Value.

A dividend cut is never welcomed by investors, but Exelon appears to want to keep its distributions to about half of earnings per share. This is a lower payout ratio than most other utility companies. There is likely more uncertainty with regards to the company's dividend going forward given its past willingness to cut distributions and the lack of an increase for the most recent payment. Therefore, Exelon might be better left to investors who aren't as risk adverse.

National Grid

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) is a electricity and natural gas utility company. The company is more diversified than your typical utility name as it has operations in both the U.S. and U.K. U.S. operations serve more than 7 million electricity and natural gas customers in Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island. The U.K. business owns and operates the electric and natural gas transmission network. National Grid has a market capitalization of $41.5 billion and annual revenues approaching $15 billion.

National Grid is headquartered in the United Kingdom, so dividend growth for U.S. shareholders has varied over the years due to currency exchange rates. In fact, dividends of $3.14 for 2020 were actually lower than dividends received a decade prior. With currency fluctuations, projecting the future amounts of dividends is a difficult exercise. On the other hand, shares yield 5.3%, which helps to offset the lack of growth. The company also pays two semi-annual dividends; typically the first is paid in January with a much larger payment taking place in August.

Using last year's dividend total and expected earnings per share of $3.93, National Grid's payout ratio is 80%. This is actually at the very low end of the payout ratio for the 2011 to 2020 period of time. The average payout ratio since 2011 is 84%.

National Grid closed the most recent trading session at $58.92, good for a forward price-earnings ratio of 15. Historically, the stock's valuation has varied greatly from year-to-year, mostly due once again to currency exchange. The average price-earnings ratio is 16 for the last decade.

Shares are also below their GF Value at the moment.

3 Utility Stocks for Income Investors
3 Utility Stocks for Income Investors

National Grid is assigned a GF Value of $60.02, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. Shares are rated as fairly valued, but do offer 1.9% upside potential. Combined with the dividend yield, investors could see a total return in the mid-single-digit range.

National Grid may not be the most attractive investment option, but shares do offer more of a potential return than the other names discussed in this article. Investors looking for dividend growth will likely be disappointed by the company, but the high yield and diversified business operations are attractive characteristics of National Grid.

Final thoughts

Many investors hold utility stocks for the income they provide. Those who are depending on dividends to fund retirement could find Duke Energy, Exelon Corporation and National Grid solid investing options as all three stocks provide a yield that is at least twice that of the S&P 500 and the 10-year Treasury bond.

Each utility discussed in this article also offers something different for investors. Duke is concentrated in areas seeing population growth, Exelon has operations in almost every state and National Grid has an international component to its business.

Investors may not see much in the way of dividend growth from these names, but those seeking safe and reliable income could do well owning any of these stocks, in my view.

Author disclosure: the author maintains a long position in Duke Energy.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Irish health officials recommend suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

    Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • 3 Safe Stocks for Bear Market Defense

    The core of any bear market defensive strategy should be securities that are less prone to volatility. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has size on its side, for sure. Apple does have a fair amount of debt, and its debt-to-equity ratio has doubled since 2018.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's explore the reasons why Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) offer some of the best bargains for your investing buck in the stock market right now. Digital penetration in retail hit 21% in 2020, up from just 16% in 2019, and Walmart's future will depend on how well it can adapt to this evolving industry. Charging subscribers $98 per year, Walmart has positioned itself as an affordable alternative to Amazon's Prime membership, which costs $119 per year.

  • Why Is Enbridge (ENB) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Enbridge (ENB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Dividend stocks tend to produce steady growth with relatively low volatility. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out to our contributors as incredible bargains are water utility American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Exxon Mobil Corporation Investors with Losses Over $1 Million to Secure Counsel Before Important March 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit - XOM

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2021) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) between February 28, 2018 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 29, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.SO WHAT: If you purchased Exxon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out ...

  • COVID and economy woes walloped Puerto Rico — but statehood may help bring it back

    The Biden administration, and a chance to become fully recognized as a U.S. state, could help Puerto Rico restore a much-needed sense of normalcy after a rough stretch of years.

  • How Altria (MO) Makes its Money

    The tradeoff is worth it to tens of millions of smokers who patronize Altria Group (MO) and enjoy its variety of brands every day. Altria is the company formerly known as Phillip Morris Companies. It changed its name in 2003 to disassociate itself from cigarettes and improve its corporate image, though that effort ultimately proved futile.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings

    New Zealand on Saturday marked the second anniversary of one of its most traumatic days, when 51 worshippers were killed at two Christchurch mosques by a white supremacist gunman. Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed. Kiran Munir, whose husband Haroon Mahmood was killed in the attacks, told the crowd she had lost the love of her life and her soulmate.

  • Team NZ, Luna Rossa tied 3-3 in sailing's America's Cup

    An uneasy stalemate in the 36th match for the America’s Cup continued Saturday when defender Team New Zealand and Italian challenger Luna Rossa each took advantage of a pre-start error by the other to leave the best-of-13 race series tied at 3-3. Luna Rossa exploited Team New Zealand’s mistake in the pre-start to win the first race of the day by 18 seconds and, in a mirror image, Team New Zealand pounced on Luna Rossa’s mistake to win race six by 1 minute, 41 seconds. Until Saturday, each of the four starts in the series had been won by the team which had port entry to the start box and the team that won the start won the race.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Commentary: What Woody Allen's defenders are really upset about

    Even before 'Allen v. Farrow' premiered, Allen supporters came out against it. Their reaction says less about HBO's series than a changing culture.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Blue Ivy Carter wins first Grammy Award, for Beyoncé's 'Brown Skin Girl' video

    The 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won the Grammy for best video, along with her mom.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading and distorted' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were cynically manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lasers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • 'We are human and we messed up': U.S. Marine account apologizes for comments defending female service members

    Amid a debate over the role of women in the military, an official Marine account told one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant."

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.