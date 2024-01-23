3 vehicle burglary suspects arrested in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested Sunday night in West Nashville after they were caught trying to burglarize vehicles.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said a homeowner on Cantrell Avenue saw the suspects breaking into a vehicle and fired a shot into the ground to scare them away. The suspects drove off in a small silver sedan with a temporary tag and also reportedly fired two shots themselves.

Detectives later saw the suspect vehicle and, with the help of an MNPD helicopter, followed it to the dead end of 25th Avenue North and Osage Street where it stopped. The front seat passenger, identified as 21-year-old Juma Ismail, got out of the car and ran away, but was quickly apprehended, according to investigators.

Police said the crew in the helicopter saw Ismail discard an object as he ran. Officers on the ground reportedly recovered a pistol from his path.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Louis Ramadhan, and a 14-year-old stayed in the car where investigators said a second gun was found. Witnesses from the neighborhood identified Ismail and the 14-year-old as the ones who were seen trying to break into vehicles on Cantrell Avenue, according to detectives.

Ramadhan has been charged with facilitating vehicle burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving without a license.

Ismail is charged with evading arrest, vehicle burglary, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 14-year-old is facing charges of vehicle burglary, unlawful gun possession, and juvenile curfew violation.

