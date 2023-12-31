3-vehicle crash left I-70 lanes closed for hours on Friday night

Dec. 31—A three-vehicle crash occurred on westbound I-70 in Butler Twp. Friday night.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, Butler Twp. and Huber Heights crews responded to reports of an overturned commercial vehicle in the middle of I-70 around 10 p.m. on Interstate 70, near milepost 31, according to Lt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Details regarding what led up to the crash are not yet available.

"There were no serious injuries, and no one was transported from the scene to area hospitals," he said. "All were treated at the scene."

Santiago said there was extensive damage to a commercial vehicle and debris from that vehicle landed in the eastbound lanes which caused additional delays for clean-up.

"The roadway was closed shortly after the arrival of first responders and did not reopen until 3:26 a.m.," he added.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was cited for failure to use a turn sign, Santiago said.

The crash is still under investigation.