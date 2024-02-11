3-vehicle crash in Northeast causes serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three vehicles collided in Northeast El Paso early Sunday morning, Feb. 11, resulting in serious injuries, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened along the 8400 block of Dyer, police said. That is near the intersection with Britton Avenue.

Police sent out an alert to media about the crash at 2:10 a.m. but didn’t say when the crash happened.

Police said Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to the scene.

They did not say how many people were hurt or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.