3 vehicles catch fire in Plum, damaging 2 homes

Vehicles parked outside caught fire overnight, damaging homes in Plum.

Firefighters were called to the area of 130 S. Duane Drive around 12:25 a.m. Thursday. They found three vehicles had caught fire, melting siding on two homes — the house where they were parked and the house next door.

Vehicles parked in the area of 130 S. Duane Drive caught fire early Thursday, damaging two homes.

The fire chief at the scene said the fire marshal is investigating

No injuries were reported.

