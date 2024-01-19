3 vehicles collide outside of SLO County elementary school, injuring at least 1 person

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

At least one person was reportedly injured when three vehicles collided outside of Dana Elementary School in Nipomo on Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

A white pickup truck pulling a trailer and a small gray SUV collided on West Tefft Street at about 3:50 p.m., according to CHP’s traffic log.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, according to CHP.

According to the dispatch log, a school employee told emergency responders that the crash injured at least one person.

CHP had not yet confirmed the severity of the injury as of 4:30 p.m.

An ambulance and tow trucks were on the way to the scene of the crash.