3 vehicles involved in major traffic crash with injuries on North Freeway in Fort Worth

Five people have been injured, at least one of them seriously, in a major traffic accident late Thursday morning on the North Freeway, according to Fort Worth police and MedStar.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on I-35W, according to a police.

As of 11:50 a.m. Thursday, one person was still trapped in a vehicle, authorities said. That person has been taken out of the vehicle, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which included a rollover, was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Fort Worth officers were dispatched to the crash scene in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway right before the Heritage Trace exit. Police said on social media at 12:24 p.m. that one northbound lane is open, but the northbound express lanes are closed at Basswood.