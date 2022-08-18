3 vehicles stolen from Lynnwood-area car lot

Snohomish County deputies are investigating a break-in at a Lynnwood-area car lot.

The burglary at ZAG Motors on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest was called in at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Three vehicles were stolen.

Witnesses called the police when they saw one or two suspects breaking into the car lot’s office, where keys to the vehicles were stolen, according to deputies.

A deputy spotted one of the stolen vehicles, but the suspect driving it fled at a high rate of speed.

No one has been arrested.