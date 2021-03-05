3 Venezuelans plead guilty for aiding anti-Maduro plot

FILE - In this May 3, 2020 file photo, Veneuzuelan security forces guard the shore and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men landed in the port city of La Guaira, Venezuela, calling it an armed maritime incursion from neighboring Colombia. Yacsy Álvarez, a woman who was charged in Colombia with helping organize the attempted armed invasion to overthrow Venezuela’s socialist government, says Colombian authorities were aware of the plotters’ movements and did nothing to stop them and that she’s being made a scapegoat for the sins of others who abandoned the would be rebels. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·4 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Three Venezuelan men pleaded guilty to helping organize an ill-conceived invasion last year to remove President Nicolás Maduro.

In Friday’s hearing before a Colombian court, the men acknowledged their role alongside Jordan Goudreau, a former American Green Beret and Iraq war veteran, in organizing a rag tag army of a few dozen Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing Venezuela’s socialist leadership. Plans included raiding military installations as well as the presidential palace.

“I apologize to the Colombian government,” one of the men, National Guard Maj. Juvenal Sequea, told a judge in Bogota on Friday as he and two other accepted lighter charges of providing advice and logistical support to illegal armed groups. “I accept responsibility for my actions but want people to understand that this is all the result of the consequences of what we Venezuelans are living through.”

The so-called Operation Gideon — or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known — ended in disaster, with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas. But the plot really never stood a chance of succeeding against Maduro’s loyal and heavily armed military after having been thoroughly infiltrated months earlier.

Sequea and his co-defendant Capt. Juven Sequea are the older brothers of the confessed commander of the failed May 3 incursion, Capt. Antonio Sequea, who is jailed in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. The third person pleading guilty, Rayder Ruso, is a civilian who has long sought Maduro’s armed overthrow.

As part of the plea bargain agreement — which the judge is expected to ratify later this month — the men have accepted a single charge that is punishable from 6 to 10 years in prison. But under Colombian law they can be released on parole or placed under house arrest if sentenced to lesser than 8 years, meaning the men could be freed in exchange for cooperation. Previously the men, who have been jailed since their arrest six months ago, had been charged with providing military training to illegal armed groups, a more serious offense punishable of up to 30 years in jail.

None of the men participated in the failed raid, having abandoned the secret camps in northern Colombia where the rebels were gathering, in some cases months before it was launched. Testimony from other Venezuelan deserters, one of whom was arrested transporting a weapon and a large number of cellular phones, nonetheless placed each of the men in leadership positions of the plot alongside Goudreau and the plot's ringleader, retired Venezuelan Army Gen. Cliver Álcala.

A fourth defendant in the Colombian investigation, Yacsy Álvarez, has repeatedly professed her innocence and accused Colombian authorities of being in constant contact with Álcala. But she faces an additional charge of arms trafficking for allegedly helping smuggle weapons to the volunteer army.

Álvarez served as Goudreau’s translator during his visits to Colombia and the two opened an affiliate of his small Florida security firm Silvercorp, in mid-2019. It listed its address at an upscale hotel in Barranquilla, according to Colombian public records.

She also flew with Goudreau and the two other former Green Berets — Luke Denman and Airan Berry — to Barranquilla aboard a Cessna jet belonging to her boss, businessman Franklin Durán, who has a long history of deal-making with the Venezuelan government. At the time, Álvarez was living in the Caribbean coastal city and working as a director in a unit of Durán’s auto lubricants company.

According to the plea agreement read by prosecutors in court, the Colombian investigation was prompted by the March 23, 2020 seizure of a cache of 26 assault rifles and tactical equipment it was later revealed were dispatched by Álvarez and destined for the rebels in the desert-like La Guajira peninsula that Colombia shares with Venezuela.

The man coordinating the clandestine effort, Álcala, took responsibility for the weapons hours before turning himself in on March 26 to face U.S. drug charges.

Álcala, who is now awaiting trial in New York, said the weapons belonged to the “Venezuelan people.” He also lashed out against opposition leader Juan Guaidó, accusing him of betraying a contract he had signed with “American advisers” to remove Maduro.

The U.S. has denied any direct role in the attempted raid just as Venezuela’s opposition has taken distance from Goudreau, despite having previously signed with him an agreement to conduct a snatch and grab operation inside Venezuela.

Other than a $50,000 payment for expenses Silvercorp was never paid. And Goudreau during the raid acknowledged going ahead with the invasion without Guaidó's support even though he later sued one of Guaido’s aides, Miami-based political analyst J.J. Rendon, for breach of contract.

___

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia prosecutors move to drop case against ex-president

    Authorities in Colombia on Friday moved to drop charges against conservative former President Álvaro Uribe over witness tampering allegations for which he was detained for two months last year. Uribe had been accused of bribing a former paramilitary member to retract damaging allegations against him. “Thank God for this positive step,” said Uribe, who was president between 2002 and 2010, in a tweet after the decision was announced.

  • Seeking to unite a fractured party, Republicans seize on Biden’s immigration agenda

    While most of the focus in Washington is on the pandemic response, the GOP is gearing up for a looming fight over immigration.

  • General Motors considering second US battery plant

    General Motors on Thursday said it was considering building a second battery cell factory in the United States with South Korean partner LG, as the American auto giant shifts towards producing electric vehicles.

  • Republicans Are Now Criticizing Biden For Calling Speaker Pelosi “Nance”

    U.S. President Joe Biden, center, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, wear protective masks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Senate voted 51-50 to adopt a budget blueprint for Biden’s $1.9 trillion virus relief package following nearly 15 hours of wading through amendments from both parties. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images Lately, the GOP has had a lot of pressing issues to complain about: Dr. Seuss, Potato Head, and now, President Joe Biden’s choice nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. During Wednesday’s House Democratic Caucus Virtual Issues Conference, Biden innocuously asked “Nance” whether he should take questions, and now, Republicans are up in arms, which has raised questions about whether they understand what a meeting is or how nicknames work. “Nance” began trending on Twitter shortly after a video of Biden’s comments went viral, even though many have pointed out that Biden has known Pelosi for decades so it’s not particularly surprising that he would call her a shortened version of her name. To make matters even more nonsensical, this outrage is coming from the very same people who mocked and disrespected Dr. Jill Biden’s title and supported a former president about whom there exists an entire Wikipedia page devoted to derogatory nicknames he has given everyone from Biden to Elizabeth Warren to Ted Cruz. And then things became even more convoluted. Some began to theorize that Pelosi is controlling Biden because he casually said, “I’m happy to take questions…Nance, whatever you want me to do.” Others said the White House shut down the feed as Biden tried to answer questions. The latter likely stems from the fair criticism Biden has faced from both sides of the aisle for taking longer than usual to hold a formal press conference. (“We look forward to holding a full formal press conference, but in the meantime the president takes questions from the reporters covering the White House regularly, including this morning,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN this week.) That said, Wednesday’s event was not a press conference; it was a meeting led by Pelosi, so it makes sense that he would ask if she’d like for him to answer questions. Republicans were also furious that Biden’s microphone cut out at the end of the livestream, but he reportedly did answer questions off-camera, which is not out of the ordinary for meetings like this one. As reporter Dave Weigel noted on Twitter, Fox News ran a story about Biden refusing to answer questions from House Democrats at the event along with a story about a question he answered the same night. The video allegedly shows proof that Pelosi is preventing Biden from speaking and controlling the questions he receives, but as usual, it went viral without context. There is nothing inherently sinister about the President asking the House Speaker a question about the proceedings of an event. And, of course, “Nance” is a normal nickname — the same cannot be said for Donald Trump’s “Crazy Nancy” moniker. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyBiden Throws Support Behind Amazon Workers UnionIs Joe Biden Doing Enough?

  • Nicola Sturgeon made untrue statements and must resign, says Salmond committee member

    Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by making "untrue" statements and should step down, a member of the inquiry investigating the Alex Salmond scandal has said the day after her marathon eight-hour appearance. Murdo Fraser, a Tory member of the committee, said he believed some of the First Minister's account was not truthful and that she previously misled the Scottish Parliament. While Ms Sturgeon had denied a litany of claims made by Mr Salmond, Mr Fraser pointed out that he had provided witness statements corroborating key parts of his testimony while she did not. He said the evidence was "clear" that some of her statements had been untrue and predicted that a separate inquiry, being conducted by James Hamilton QC, would conclude that she had broken the ministerial code. Mr Fraser said motions of no confidence in Ms Sturgeon and John Swinney, her deputy, remained on the table but the Tories would see what additional legal advice the Scottish Government hands over before deciding whether to move them. The First Minister is expected to face a further scrutiny at Thursday's First Minister's Questions. However, Mike Russell, a senior SNP minister, said Ms Sturgeon has "demolished the scare stories, the conspiracy theories and lies" during her testimony to the inquiry.

  • Blackhawks place Brent Seabrook, Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith on long-term IR

    Brent Seabrook, Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith have been placed on long-term injured reserve, the Blackhawks announced Friday.

  • Siegel: Biden should congratulate Trump on Operation Warp Speed success

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses China's lack of transparency on coronavirus and the Biden administration not giving Trump credit for vaccines.

  • With franchise tag looming on Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect Dak Prescott to blink now

    Every time the quarterback has bet on himself and turned down a team offer, he has been rewarded by an increase in value. That’s not changing now.

  • DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott

    The Cowboys have $19 million in cap space with more room needed for Dak Prescott's deal, so a DeMarcus Lawrence trigger is in the plans.

  • Trump Urges Fox News to ‘Get Rid’ of Karl Rove: ‘He’s a Pompous Fool’

    Former president Donald Trump released a statement Thursday night calling on Fox News to “get rid” of contributor Karl Rove. Following Rove’s Wednesday criticism of Trump’s CPAC speech, the twice-impeached president wrote in a lengthy statement distributed by his “Save America PAC” that Rove is “a RINO of the highest order.” “RINO” means “Republican in name only,” and Trump has delighted throughout his political career in attacking establishment Republicans, especially those who oppose him and his rise. In his statement against Rove, Trump also took aim at the Lincoln Project, a group made up of high-profile, anti-Trump Republicans who have faced a number of scandals and resignations since their 2019 launch. Also Read: Scarborough Blames Trump's 'Big Lie' for Threat of Second Capitol Attack (Video) “Never had much of a feeling for Karl, in that I disagreed with so many of the things he says. He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda,” wrote Trump, who, since his social media accounts have been suspended, emailed the statement, which also noted, “Karl would be much more at home at the disastrous Lincoln Project. I heard they have numerous openings!” On Wednesday, Rove wrote in the Wall Street Journal that Trump’s speech at CPAC had “no forward-looking agenda, simply a recitation of his greatest hits.” In his Thursday statement, Trump said Rove is “all talk and no action” and Fox News should let him go “as soon as possible.” You can click to read the statement below. President Trump Blasting Karl Rove & Mitch McConnell For Screwing Up Georgia Runoffs With Stimulus Check Failure “Karl Rove would be much more at home at the disastrous Lincoln Project. I heard they have numerous openings!” pic.twitter.com/a1apPcMYyt — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 5, 2021 Read original story Trump Urges Fox News to ‘Get Rid’ of Karl Rove: ‘He’s a Pompous Fool’ At TheWrap

  • Lantos Foundation urges Biden on China prisoner swap

    A prominent D.C.-based human rights foundation is urging President Biden to engage Beijing in negotiations for a prisoner exchange, in a letter viewed by Axios.Why it matters: "This is one of the rare situations where the United States’ interest in standing up for human rights and democracy might be able to support your Administration’s desire to find a more productive way forward for our relations with China," the letter states.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Katrina Lantos Swett, president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, sent a letter to President Biden on March 1 urging him to initiate a prisoner swap with Beijing by freeing Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, currently held in Canada pending a U.S. extradition request, in exchange for the release of four people: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China for more than two years and who are widely seen as political hostages.Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow and Joshua Wong, who have both been charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under Beijing's new national security law and could face up to life in prison if convicted.Driving the news: Wong and Chow were denied bail on March 4. What they're saying: "I urge you, in conjunction with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, to pursue the possibility of winning release not only for the two imprisoned Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, but also for Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, in exchange for the release of Meng Wanzhou," wrote Lantos Swett."China is guilty of many grave human rights abuses, which certainly cannot be excused or allowed to continue without consequences, but it will benefit the entire world if our two nations can find common ground and ways to work together constructively on matters of global importance."Between the lines: This isn't the first time that a prisoner exchange involving Meng, Kovrig and Spavor has been raised. But opponents argue such a swap would undermine international rule of law and bolster China's claims that Meng's detention was a political decision.Trudeau said last year that exchanging Meng for the two Canadians would reward China's hostage diplomacy and would only empower China to employ the same methods again against Canadian citizens abroad.Go deeper: China embraces hostage diplomacyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Eritrean troops killed hundreds in Ethiopia massacre: HRW

    Eritrean forces shot dead hundreds of children and civilians in a November massacre in neighbouring Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Friday.

  • Trump made Twitter the White House’s spiked-ball cudgel. Ron Klain wants to change that.

    The White House chief of staff is a prolific poster, though the content and purpose is hardly Trump-like.

  • European markets downbeat as row brews between UK and EU over Northern Ireland

    UK extends grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until 1 October in a bid to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.

  • U.N. Security Council urged to act as Myanmar protesters are again met with gunfire

    Christine Burgener called on the council for "unified support, action", asking "how much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?", following the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters this week. She said the situation in Myanmar was moving toward "an acute humanitarian crisis".

  • Allegations against Cuomo become headache for Democrats from Albany to Washington

    The governor’s weakened standing as a result of the recent accusations by three women has emboldened many of Cuomo’s frequent intra-party critics, many of whom have chaffed under his decadelong death-grip on state politics and are keen to cast him aside.

  • Biden and Europe allies worry Israel is preparing a substantial attack on Iran

    President Biden and allies in Europe are worried a revenge attack might scuttle nuclear talks with Iran.

  • Pakistan health workers hesitate over Sinopharm vaccine, poll says

    Just over a half of Pakistan's health workers have received a COVID-19 shot since inoculations began last month, while a poll released on Friday suggested nearly half had concerns over China's Sinopharm, the only vaccine available so far. Pakistan had distributed 504,400 Sinopharm vaccine doses to provincial authorities by Feb. 20, and 230,000 frontline health workers had received a shot by Friday, according to health minister Faisal Sultan. In January, Sultan said 400,000 health workers had been registered to get the vaccine.

  • Facing royal mess, Spain's king seeks to steady crown

    King Felipe VI of Spain has renounced any future personal inheritance he might receive from his father and stripped him of his annual allowance of nearly 200,000 euros

  • China says will deter Taiwan independence but seek peaceful ties

    China will resolutely deter any separatist activity seeking Taiwan's independence but is committed to promoting the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and China's "reunification", Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.