3 Vermont State Troopers resign as FBI launches fake COVID vaccine cards probe

Three Vermont State Troopers have resigned following an investigation into an alleged fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, the Vermont State Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The former troopers are suspected of creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, per the statement.

The case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney Office in Vermont and the FBI, which has opened an investigation into the matter.

Details: Two of the officers, Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski, submitted their resignations last month on Aug. 10.

David Pfindel resigned on Sept. 3 following an additional investigation from the Department of Public Safety.

What they're saying: “[It] is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19," said director of the Vermont State Police Col. Matthew Birmingham.

"[The] alleged criminal conduct from these troopers does not represent the values and actions of the dedicated men and women of the Vermont State Police," Birmingham added.

