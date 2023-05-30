3 Vietnamese men wounded at hot pot restaurant shooting in Garden Grove, California

[Source]

Three Vietnamese men sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting at a restaurant in Garden Grove, California, over the weekend.

The incident, which is now under investigation as an attempted homicide, occurred at The Hot Restaurant at 12921 Magnolia Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims and the alleged gunman were all dining at the restaurant when an argument suddenly broke out between them. Shots were then fired.

Other guests managed to restrain the suspect until police officers arrived to arrest him. Footage reportedly shows him being combative toward the deputies.

“The scene was chaotic as you can imagine, people were running out, people were screaming,” said Garden Grove Police Sgt. Nick Jensen, as per NBC Los Angeles. “We had info the suspect was still inside and patrons were detaining the suspect.”

Two of the victims suffered wounds to their upper torsos and were listed in critical condition.

The third victim, who sustained injuries to the lower torso, was reported to be in stable condition.

All three victims are in their 30s and 40s, while the suspect is in his 40s. All parties involved are Orange County residents.

The shooting alarmed members of the local community.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this in this area,” Garden Grove resident Vincent Le told KTLA. “This area is very peaceful, very quiet. I’ve been here for the last 30 years, haven’t heard of anything like a shooting in a restaurant.”

Police have not identified the parties involved.

It is unknown whether they knew each other.

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Heine at 714-741-5422 or Garden Grove Police Dispatch at 714-741-5704.

