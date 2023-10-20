3 wanted for breaking, entering homes in Belmont while victims at church

Multiple people are wanted for breaking and entering a home in Belmont earlier in October.

The Gaston County Police Department released home surveillance video of one of the suspects. He’s seen looking into the home and possibly motioning to the other suspects, not seen in the video.

The department provided descriptions of the three suspects, two of whom were female.

Female, olive complexion and long dark hair, wearing a long black skirt and head covering. Female, olive complexion and long dark hair, wearing a floral patterned dress and black purse. Male, olive complexion, with a beard and dark hair, wearing a dark-colored polo shirt, shorts and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The car was a white Hyundai Sonata, and the registration plate was not visible in the video obtained.

READ MORE: Bear caught breaking into house, raiding freezer

GCPD said the three suspects broke into a home in the 5700 block of South New Hope Road in Belmont on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Based on the evidence gathered so far, the GCPD said the subjects were working together to break into houses while residents were at church.

The male suspect in the video knocks on the door while the other suspects sit in the car. When they realize no one is home, the male suspect allegedly goes around the residence and forces the door open.

READ MORE: 2 accused of breaking into Taylorsville pharmacy, stealing codeine

The female suspects are then approached by a friend of the residents and one of the suspects tells the friend they needed water for their overheating car, according to the GCPD.

The two female suspects drove off without the male suspect, GCPD says.

If you recognize the male suspect in the video, you can contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

(WATCH: Authorities say USPS worker in Ballantyne stole $1.9 million worth of checks)



