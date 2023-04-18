3 wanted in car theft

Apr. 17—HENDERSON — Law enforcement officials are searching for three men connected to a car theft that transpired early Sunday morning.

The trio entered a Henderson dealership at 1:43 a.m. by breaking a window. They stole a Chevrolet Camaro ZL 1 from inside the showroom and took a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2023 Audi Q5, the Henderson Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

At 1:54 a.m., the suspects left the property by using a rear driveway behind the building and turning west onto U.S. Highway 158 Bypass going towards Oxford, said HPD.

"We would like to sincerely thank the Henderson Police Department for their time and attention today. Each and every officer involved in this investigation has done a remarkable job using all their resources to help bring these people to justice," Charles Boyd Chevrolet posted on Facebook at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Cadillac Escalade was recovered in Matthews, nearly 200 miles away from Henderson, later that morning, according to HPD.

Police are urging anybody with information regarding the crime to contact the HPD at 252-438-4141, Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or by using the P3 app. The department also noted that financial compensation is offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.