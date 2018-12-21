3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now

It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results. -- Warren Buffett

Warren Buffet became one of the world's greatest investors by sticking to businesses he understood, investing for the long term, and being greedy when others were fearful. Of course, if it were that easy, we would all be investors as rich as Warren Buffett. And while we aren't, three Motley Fool contributors have picked some Warren Buffett stocks that might be good investments for you right now: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB).

A renowned investment bank selling for cheap

Jeremy Bowman (Goldman Sachs): 2018 has been a rough year for financial stocks, as worries about a flattening yield curve, weakening economies in emerging markets, and trade tensions with China have largely sent bank stocks and their peers lower. Goldman Sachs, however, has been one of the worst performers in its sector; the stock is down 32% after facing fallout from the 1MDB scandal, in which Goldman Sachs has come under attack for its role in a series of misdeeds around a Malaysian state investment fund. Most recently, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, which collected $600 million in fees from a bond raise for the Asian nation, for its role in the scandal.

While the threat from the 1MDB scandal is real, it will likely only cost Goldman in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars, and investors seem to have accounted for those consequences, as the stock trades at a P/E of less than 7 based on this year's expected earnings per share.

Warren Buffett has been a buyer of Goldman Sachs shares this year. The Oracle of Omaha is a fan of financial stocks generally and looks for companies with valuable brands. Goldman, a leading global investment bank, has such a brand despite the current scandal. Buffett also likes the rapid growth of Goldman's new consumer banking division, Marcus, which has rapidly expanded since late 2016 and has now made more than $4 billion in loans.

Factor in the stock's 1.9% dividend yield and a new $5 billion stock repurchase plan, and this looks like a classic Buffett value play. As he's said before, "Be greedy when others are fearful."

Forget about peak auto

Daniel Miller (General Motors): I'll go against the grain a little bit and take General Motors, but only if investors share two of Buffett's investment tendencies: long-term outlook and value emphasis. You'll need a long-term outlook to own shares of General Motors, because vehicle sales in the world's most profitable auto market, right here in the States, are plateauing this cycle and will likely decline in the years ahead. And if you're a value investor, General Motors' consensus forward price-to-earnings ratio, a paltry 5.43 times, is in your wheelhouse. Here are three quick reasons GM is still a Warren Buffett stock worth buying.

First, thanks to the company's low stock price, its dividend yield is a juicy 4.4%. However, that yield is only valuable long term if the company can sustain its payouts. The good news is that through the first three-quarters of 2018, GM's dividend payout ratio was only 28.3%. While that's a low level, and investors shouldn't count on GM increasing the dividend anytime soon, sustaining it should not be an issue. Also remember that GM has $18 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter.