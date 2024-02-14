3 Washington DC officers shot

Three police officers have been shot in Southeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Police Union said Wednesday morning.

“We can confirm that three of our members have been shot by a suspect in the 5300 block of Hanna Place SE,” the union representing D.C.’s officers, detectives and sergeants, posted on X just after 8 a.m., ET. “The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and the members have been transported to area hospitals.”

A fourth officer also had minor injuries, NBC Washington reported, citing “several sources.”

The MPD confirmed the incidents a few minutes later, adding the scene remained active.

Police also announced several road closures in the area, including Benning Rd. SE between G St. and Southern Ave. SE; G St. between Benning Rd. SE and 51st St. SE; and 46th St towards Benning Rd. SE.

Those in the area are being asked to find alternate routes.

Garfield Elementary School and Garfield Elementary School were placed in lockdown due to the investigation, local television station WUSA 9 reported.

Officers may have been executing an arrest warrant at a residence in the area when a suspect opened fire, according to NBC Washington.

The suspect remained inside the residence as of 9:20 a.m., according to the network.

Authorities have not provided any details about the situation but asked people to stay away from the area.