3 Ways To Avoid Financial Advisors Who Have Scammed Customers Before

You check Yelp before hiring a plumber and scan TripAdvisor prior to picking a hotel. But do you look for negative reviews when looking for a financial advisor? You should.

Many folks seek professional financial help at some point, whether they're facing a major life milestone or getting help with their portfolios. The numbers tell the story: 40% of Americans used a financial planner during at least part of the past five years, according to the CFP Board. Employment of personal financial advisors is expected to grow 15% through 2026, largely driven by aging populations. This growth beats the expected 10% growth of financial professionals and 7% growth of all professions, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Man in business suit with fingers crossed behind his back is shaking hands with a woman in a business suit. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Your goal should be to find a financial advisor you can truly trust. Pinpointing skilled and trustworthy financial advisors and avoiding those who have put other clients in a bad spot or steered people wrong in the past is a good place to start. But how can you know?

Developing a basic understanding of the financial advice industry and learning about free online tools where you can check the track records of financial pros can help you hire the best possible advisor. Before trusting anyone with leading your financial future, go through the below steps for avoiding shoddy advisors.

1. Learn if the advisor is a broker-dealer, investment advisor or commodities broker

Anyone can call themselves a financial advisor, which is problematic. It's up to you to find out enough about an advisor to determine if they have the proper licenses and registrations. This technical detail is a crucially important one, because the type of advisor you're considering will determine the registration they need and how you'll verify it.

Broker-dealers and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) face different standards due to how they've registered and whether they have fiduciary duty or not.

Brokers are only required to sell investments that are suitable for clients, while RIAs must act as fiduciaries, meaning they're required to put clients' best interests before their own. Brokers are often paid by charging commissions, while RIAs usually charge fixed rates or by the hour.

Brokers or advisors who trade securities like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds for clients must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and be members of governing body Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Registered investment advisors only have to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Many advisors can act as both brokers and investment advisors, and if that's the case, they must be registered with both the SEC and be a member of FINRA. Insurance advisors, too, can be investment advisors, brokers or both. Commodities brokers, firms, and advisors who conduct trade in derivatives like options must register with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Before working with an advisor, learn which type they are. This distinction will make more sense as you dive into the databases.

2. Check the right database

Once you know what kind of advisor you're dealing with, it's time to do some digging. Your first step should be FINRA's BrokerCheck, a database of brokers and their firms.