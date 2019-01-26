3 Ways to Boost Your Income in Retirement

Are your retirement savings coming up short? If so, you're not alone. Among people in their 40s, the average individual has only $63,000 in retirement savings, and a staggering one in five Americans hasn't saved a dime for retirement. Bridging the gap between income and expenses in retirement won't be easy for many, but these three strategies may help.

1. Embrace dividend stocks

Do you dabble in dividend stocks? If you don't, you might want to consider adding them to your portfolio as you approach retirement. Dividend-paying stocks aren't sexy, but they're often mature companies in stable markets, and the extra income you can receive in dividends can add up.

A man sitting on a floor next to a piggy bank with money falling down around him. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Studies have also shown that investing in dividend stocks can be a smart way to generate positive returns, and companies offering the highest dividend yields can produce greater gains than their peers that pay lower dividends.

If dividend-stock investing interests you, there are plenty of dividend-paying companies to choose from. About 3,000 publicly traded companies send at least some money to their shareholders in the form of dividends every year, including many that have a track record of increasing those payments every year over the past 25 years. Investing in companies with a long history of increasing dividends like that, or dividend aristocrats, can be smart. For instance, annualized returns for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL) over the past five years exceed 10%.

There's no telling if double-digit returns will continue. But knowing that you're pocketing some cash every year that can be used as income is reassuring, and it may help you avoid having to liquidate stocks in your retirement account in order to make ends meet. If you have $500,000 invested in dividend paying stocks and their dividend yield on average is 2.4%, then your portfolio would produce $12,000 in annual income. Focus on stocks with a higher yield, say 4%, and your portfolio would kick out $20,000 in income.

A word of caution, though: Some companies with high dividend yields are far riskier than they may seem. Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividend paid by the stock price, so a falling stock price because of structural business problems can result in a high dividend yield that winds up being unsustainable.

The most recent example of this that jumps to mind is General Electric. The industrial conglomerate was once a staple holding in dividend portfolios, but weakness in its business forced it to eliminate its dividend almost entirely in 2018, dealing a big blow to investors in the process. Therefore, don't invest in dividend stocks solely because of the dividend yield. Make sure the company is on solid ground first.