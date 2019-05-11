Gun News Daily

3 Ways To Make A Glock Gun Even Better

The Glock Safe Action Pistol is the most popular Pistol in the United States. Gaston Glock’s plastic fantastics came about in a time where most guns featured metal frames and were hammer fired. Polymer striker fired guns had been done before, but never succeeded like the Glock.

Since then the Glock has gone on to become an insanely popular handgun. Part of that popularity is modularity. Glock pistols in general have three different frame sizes, the standard, the larger, and the single stack. By frame size I don’t mean length and width, I mean compatibility.

For example, the Glock 26 and Glock 17 are the same standard frame. There are differences in overall size, but they can accept the same magazines and the same internals. This makes it very easy to find upgradeable parts for any Glock.

Today, we are looking and talking about the most popular Glock upgrade out there, the trigger. The compatibility we mentioned is important, because you have to be selective about your trigger, and ensure it fits your Glock frame.

