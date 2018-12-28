3 Ways to Improve Your Financial Life in 2019

If "Get my financial house in order" is on your list of New Year's resolutions, you're not alone. According to Fidelity Investments' 10th Annual New Year Financial Resolutions study, 32% of respondents say they are considering making a financial resolution for the year ahead, compared with 27% last year -- an all-time low.

Why do 80% of resolutions fail by the second week of February? Resolutions are all about self-improvement, and managing money is one obvious area where many people can do better, but often don't know where to begin. Setting achievable goals based on where you are now will help you stick with your plan long after January.

Champagne cork on top of a calendar showing January 1 More

Start 2019 off right: Get the least-expensive champagne for New Year's Eve. Image source: Getty Images.

Fidelity found that Americans have the same top three resolutions for the 10th year in a row: Save more (48%), pay down debt (29%), and spend less (15%). Given that 40% of U.S. adults don't have enough money saved to cover a $400 emergency, and the average American household carries $137,063 in debt (according to the Federal Reserve), it's no wonder these key money goals consistently rank at the top of the list every year.

If you've resolved that 2019 is going to be the year you whip your finances into shape, consider these tips on how to keep your resolution on track for the entire year.

1. Spend less and save more.

If you wanted to lose weight, you'd consume less food and exercise more. Similarly, achieving financial fitness means reducing your spending and bulking up your savings.

Developing a written budget and making sure every dollar has a purpose is one of the best ways to get your spending under control. Write up a budget for the new year after tracking your spending for 30 days, a research strategy you should use to guide your spending plan.

Next, work on fixing poor day-to-day spending behaviors and habits, such as impulse buys, paying unnecessary fees, or shelling out money for services and subscriptions you don't use (when's the last time you actually saw the inside of your gym?) Ask someone to be your accountability buddy, like your spouse or a friend. Personal finance apps can keep you accountable by tracking your spending and identifying areas to cut back. You can also institute a 24-hour "cooling off" period before making purchases over a certain dollar amount -- $100, for example.

The flip side to curbing your spending is building up your savings. Again, start small. If you've never saved a dollar in your life, consider setting aside $5 or $10 a week at first. Pick a number that's doable, so you can hit your savings goal even if you get hit with a large and unexpected expense during that month. As your savings account (and your confidence) grows, review it monthly. Once you hit your savings goal consistently, increase that target. Rinse and repeat every few months, and before you know it, you'll have formed a consistent savings habit.

Implementing no-spend days or weeks -- along with putting yourself on a cash diet for certain categories, like groceries, dining out, and entertainment -- are also great ways to control your spending and save additional cash.

2. Boost your retirement account balance.

Setting aside additional savings for retirement is easier than you think, and you can usually do it without making any significant sacrifices. The contribution limits for 401(k) plans increase by $500 to $19,000 in 2019, so now is a good time to bump up your retirement plan withholding to build your savings all year long (and people older than 50 can contribute more to catch up). Someone with a $50,000 salary would only have to increase the contribution by 1% to save an extra $500 for the year.