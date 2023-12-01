3 ways Intuit QuickBooks Online helps you manage your small business

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Every small and midsize business is unique. However, as diverse as businesses can be, they almost always have certain common priorities. Among them are improving customer satisfaction, keeping employees happy and motivated, developing new products, improving efficiency, scaling, and increasing revenue.

Each minute you spend dealing with operational problems is time that isn’t spent focusing on those crucial priorities. That’s why so many small and midsize businesses rely on the Intuit QuickBooks Online ecosystem to streamline their bookkeeping, payroll, and much more.

QuickBooks Online is the go-to accounting solution for so many small and medium-sized businesses. They know Intuit offers the best and most reliable online solutions to keep their operations running smoothly.

We’re going to cover three of the many ways that the Intuit QuickBooks Online ecosystem can help you manage your small or midsize business. We’ll also tell you about a special Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion that will save you up to 70% on QuickBooks Online and up to 70% on QuickBooks Payroll for the first three months.

1. Simplify your bookkeeping

Financial management and bookkeeping are often the first things that come to mind when people think of Intuit QuickBooks Online. Of course, there’s a good reason for that: Countless users agree that QuickBooks Online is the best bookkeeping solution for small and midsize businesses.

You’ll begin to understand what sets QuickBooks Online from the moment you sign up. Rather than leave you to fend for yourself, Intuit includes a free guided setup with every QuickBooks Online plan. That means you’ll have an actual QuickBooks expert who will walk you through the setup process and who can answer questions as they arise.

Once you get going, you’ll see what makes Intuit QuickBooks Online the top choice for so many businesses. All the bases are covered and streamlined, including income, expenses, invoicing, payments, receipt capture, reporting, and so much more. And come tax season, you and your accountants will breathe a collective sigh of relief.

In addition to a live QuickBooks expert to help set you up, there’s another great QuickBooks service from Intuit that involves live assistance. It’s called QuickBooks Live, and so many small businesses swear by it.

QuickBooks Live is a service from Intuit that can completely take bookkeeping off your plate. The service partners you with a team of QuickBooks-certified Bookkeepers who are experts in bookkeeping for small businesses.

There’s an Assisted Bookkeeping option for businesses with in-house bookkeepers. With this service, you have access to experts who can offer guidance, answer important questions, and help you perform tasks in QuickBooks.

Or, you can opt for QuickBooks Live’s Full-Service Bookkeeping and leave everything in the hands of certified experts. Intuit’s remote bookkeeping professionals will keep your financials up to date, close your books for tax time, generate business reports, and more.

According to Intuit, 82% of customers agree that QuickBooks Live Bookkeeping saves them time and allows them to focus more on growing their businesses.

QuickBooks Online plans start at just $30 per month, and there’s an excellent holiday promotion running right now that lets you save up to 70% on your first three months.

2. Streamline workforce management

On its own, QuickBooks Online will simplify your business’ bookkeeping and free you up to focus on what matters most: running your company. But to really get the most out of QuickBooks, you’ll also want QuickBooks Payroll.

QuickBooks Payroll takes all of the headaches out of the equation when it comes to managing your workforce. From tracking time and expenses to paying wages and managing employee benefits, it’s a one-stop-shop that small and midsize businesses swear by.

There are three different QuickBooks Payroll plans, and these core features are included with each plan:

Full-service payroll (Includes automated taxes & forms)

Auto Payroll

Health benefits for your team

401(k) plans

1099 E-File & Pay

Expert product support

Next-day direct deposit

Workers’ comp administration

Pricing for Intuit QuickBooks Payroll starts at just $45 per month plus $6 per user. And just like QuickBooks Online, there’s a special offer right now that saves you up to 70% on your first three months.

3. Automate & customize with third-party apps

Smartphones existed for more than a decade before they became ubiquitous. What changed? Smartphone makers realized that each user has unique wants and needs, and no single solution could address them all. By adding app stores and supporting third-party apps, users could quickly and easily customize their smartphones to suit their individual needs.

The same concept applies to managing a small or midsize business, and that’s why Intuit launched the QuickBooks App Store.

Intuit’s QuickBooks App Store is home to more than 750 third-party apps that integrate seamlessly with QuickBooks Online. You’ll find apps from trusted developers covering everything from marketing and reporting to forecasting, expense management, income management, and so much more.

The best part is how easy it is to add apps to your QuickBooks Online setup. Simply find the app you want in the QuickBooks App Store, click “Get app now,” and install the app. That’s it — if you can install an app on your smartphone, you can install an app on your QuickBooks Online setup.

Special Black Friday & Cyber Monday offer

Inuit QuickBooks Online

Image source: Intuit

If you’re ready to try Intuit QuickBooks Online, now is the perfect time to sign up and get started. From November 20 through December 4, there’s a special Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion that any new customer can take advantage of.

It doesn’t matter if you choose the most affordable QuickBooks Online Essentials plan, or if you need the feature-rich QuickBooks Online Advanced plan. Thanks to Intuit’s current promotion, you’ll save up to 70% on your first three months on any QuickBooks Online plan.

Businesses that add on a QuickBooks Payroll plan will save even more. That’s because QuickBooks Payroll is also up to 70% off for the first three months.

Depending on which plans you choose, you can save more than $500 with these limited-time holiday promotions. More importantly, you’ll simplify every aspect of bookkeeping and free yourself up to focus on your customers, your employees, and your business.

