3 Ways Marijuana Legalization 2.0 Will Disappoint Investors

In just over four months, euphoria will strike the Canadian cannabis industry once again. After becoming the first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana in October 2018, Canada is prepared to launch derivative pot products by mid-December. This launch of derivatives is being referred to as "marijuana legalization 2.0."

A derivative product simply means a consumable that isn't dried cannabis flower. Vapes are forecast to be the best-selling derivative product, once sales begin, with edibles, nonalcoholic infused beverages, topicals, and concentrates all generating significant sales and juicy margins. As a reminder, traditional dried flower is generally a low-margin product, making the upcoming launch of derivatives a highly anticipated event for money-losing pot stocks.

A tag with the word edibles printed on it, along with a cannabis leaf, both lying atop cookies and brownies. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Furthermore, the younger generation of cannabis consumers have made it clear that they prefer derivatives, as opposed to smoking dried marijuana flower. Since this younger generation of consumers will fuel growth for years to come, the industry is taking their preferences to heart.

Everything would appear to be pointing toward a positive and profitable launch of derivative pot products in December. However, things may not go as planned. Here are three ways marijuana legalization 2.0 could wind up disappointing investors.

1. Supply issues persist well past December

Arguably the biggest concern for the upcoming launch of derivative products is that what derailed the dried cannabis flower launch won't be even close to resolved by mid-December.

Health Canada, the regulatory agency responsible for overseeing the regulated marijuana industry, had more than 800 licensing applications on its desk for review when the year began. Most of these applications took months -- or longer than a year in some cases -- to review, with producers needing separate approvals to grow, process, and sell cannabis. The turnaround to gain full approval can take a long time, and it's helped to keep a lot of cannabis off dispensary store shelves. Even though Health Canada has implemented changes, it's likely going to be many quarters before this backlog of applications has been dealt with.

A Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf instead of a maple leaf, and the words, Sold Out, stamped across the flag. More

Image source: Getty Images.

In addition to the licensing application backlog, Canadian pot stocks have also been dealing with a shortage of compliant packaging solutions.