3 ways to shrink your mortgage payments during the pandemic

Justin Anderson
3 ways to shrink your mortgage payments during the pandemic
3 ways to shrink your mortgage payments during the pandemic

The government's mortgage forbearance program — recently extended by President Joe Biden — is letting millions of struggling homeowners put their mortgages on hold through the pandemic. But is that the best option if you're straining to make your payments?

You can use forbearance to stop paying for up to 18 months, but you’ll still owe your lender the money. The deferred payments might have to be tacked on at the end of your mortgage term, or due as a lump sum when your home is resold or refinanced.

If that doesn't sound very appealing, here are three ways you might reduce your mortgage payments so you can keep making them — instead of just kicking that can down the road.

1. Ask your lender for a lower rate

Smiling millennial woman talking on the phone at home, happy young girl holds cellphone making answering call, attractive teenager having pleasant conversation chatting by mobile with friend
fizkes / Shutterstock

Many mortgage lenders will give you a lower rate if you just request one.

Don't expect your loan servicer to reach out and offer you a reduced rate. Rather, it's something you’ll have to ask for, like items from the "secret" Starbucks menu. As with the "shortbread cookie Frappucino," if you know how to make your request you might be pleasantly surprised with what you get.

Mortgage interest rates remain near all-time lows, and in this case the economic uncertainty of the pandemic works in your favor: Your lender likely won't want to lose your account and could be open to lowering your rate to make your loan payments more affordable.

If your mortgage is currently in good standing with your lender and is a loan on your main residence (not a vacation home), then you could find yourself with a lower mortgage rate just for the asking.

2. Refinance to a cheaper loan

Refinance Mortgage Application Form Concept
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Mortgage rates have fallen so far during the COVID era that you might seriously mow down your monthly house payment by refinancing to a new loan with a lower rate.

Rates are still down substantially from where they were in late 2019, when 30-year fixed-rate mortgages were averaging around 3.75%. They're so low that 16.7 million U.S. homeowners could save an average $303 per month by refinancing, the mortgage data and technology provider Black Knight recently reported.

You're considered a good refi candidate if: you could cut your rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point (like, from 3.75% down to 3.0%); you own at least 20% of your home, through your equity; and you've got a strong credit score. If you're not sure about your credit score, you can easily check it for free.

But refinancing isn't free. Same as when you took out your existing loan, you'll have to pay closing costs — and they can run anywhere from 2% to 5% of your loan amount, with the national average about $5,000, according to mortgage company Freddie Mac.

Some of the fees are negotiable, and this is another of those occasions when it pays not to be shy. Ask your refi lender if you can get a break on closing costs — and you might be pleasantly surprised.

3. Request a loan modification

Head shot joyful excited african american family couple giving high five, celebrating their mortgage modification
fizkes / Shutterstock

And here's one more time when being proactive and speaking up can shave some money off your mortgage costs. (You don't get anything if you just sit there quietly.)

You can lower your monthly payment by asking for a mortgage modification, which would allow you to keep the loan you already have — but with updated terms.

If your lender or servicer is agreeable, a mortgage mod could adjust one of the key components of your mortgage so you'll be able to keep making your payments. You might come away with a lower interest rate, a smaller monthly payment amount, or even a reduction in the remaining balance of your loan.

As with refinancing, a mortgage modification comes with expenses, including filing or administrative fees. If you’re choosing between this option and refinancing, make sure you weigh the costs to determine which path makes the most financial sense for you.

And whichever way you decide to go, take advantage of other ways to cut your housing costs. Shop around for cheaper home insurance, and you may find the coverage you need but at a price far below what you're currently paying.

Recommended Stories

  • Current Mortgage Rates -- February 19, 2021: Rates Are Up

    Today's mortgage rates are up across the board. While the 5/1 ARM has dropped to a lower level than the 30-year fixed mortgage, the difference in rate isn't so substantial that it's worth taking on the risk of a climbing rate.

  • Vaccinated Travelers May Soon Be Able to Visit Hawaii With a Digital Vaccine Passport

    Fully vaccinated travelers would get an electronic code that would grant them access to travel throughout the state.

  • Canadians Take On Mortgage Debt at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadians binged on mortgage debt last year, increasing borrowing at the fastest pace in a decade to buy homes.Residential mortgage credit rose 7.7% in 2020 to C$1.7 trillion ($1.4 trillion), representing an annual increase of C$118 billion, according to data released Friday by Statistics Canada. That’s the fastest yearly growth of such loans since 2010, far above the 5.4% yearly growth average over the past decade. It also represents the first time ever that outstanding mortgage debt has increased by more than C$100 billion in one year.The acceleration in borrowing has been driven by historically low interest rates, adding pressure to Canada’s red-hot real estate market that has fueled sharp price gains across the country.Excluding mortgages, however, credit actually fell in 2020 for the first time on record dating back to the early 1990s, declining by 1.5%. That was due in part to generous government support programs rolled out during the pandemic, as well as restrictions that limited shopping and travel.Overall credit to households -- mortgage and non-mortgage -- rose at a 4.5% pace, about average over the past decade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?

  • Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's most notable VC firms, told investors it was hacked

    The firm said some personal and financial information may have been accessed by a third party after an employee was successfully phished.

  • Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his first news conference as Pentagon chief, said Friday that progress toward peace in Afghanistan and an end to U.S. military involvement there depends on the Taliban reducing attacks. (Feb. 19)

  • The devastating Texas blackouts explained in 3 levels of detail

    Welcome to Insider Energy, Business Insider's weekly energy newsletter. Sign up to get it in your inbox every Friday.

  • What Does the President Do in the First Month in Office That Impacts Your Wallet?

    Traditionally, a U.S. president's first evaluation happens after three months, with an informal review of his first 100 days in office. Though still early, this initial trimester, if you will, says a...

  • Rockets fully guarantee DeMarcus Cousins’ contract for 2020-21 season

    The Rockets are fully guaranteeing the minimum-salary contract of veteran center DeMarcus Cousins for the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. NBA teams have until Feb. 27 to make those decisions for players with non-guaranteed deals. Cousins missed most of the last two seasons with a series of severe leg injuries, which explains why he wasn’t able to command a larger contract in last offseason’s free agency. But he has proven to be relatively durable with the Rockets, having played in 25 of the team’s 28 games

  • Pelosi, House Dems call for action on hate incidents targeting Asian Americans

    There have been nearly 3,000 reports of anti-Asian discrimination across the nation since the coronavirus pandemic began, one of the lawmakers said.

  • 7 most likely landing spots if Ravens trade Orlando Brown Jr.

    If the Baltimore Ravens trade tackle Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason, it's likely going to be one of these seven teams pulling the trigger.

  • Matthew McConaughey on His Audition for Jack in Titanic : 'I Really Thought It Was Going to Happen'

    Matthew McConaughey auditioned with Kate Winslet for Leonardo DiCaprio's role in Titanic

  • ‘Superman and Lois’ Brings The CW Superhero Brand Back Down to Boring Earth: TV Review

    Having already plumbed the depths of the Superman well for “Smallville,” which survived the demise of the WB network to run for a full decade, The CW’s gone back to its Kansan/Kryptonian roots for “Superman and Lois,” a strangely grim take on one of comics’ brightest heroes. From Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing (“The Flash”), […]

  • Europe Publishers Turn Up Heat on Facebook After Australia Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- News publishers are lobbying the European Union to copy parts of a proposed law in Australia that would force Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay an agreed price for their content. The publishers want EU lawmakers to force the tech giants into binding arbitration if they can’t agree on payments for snippets of articles shown on the platforms. They want a clause inserted in legislation proposed in December to rein in the big tech firms, known as the Digital Markets Act.The industry sees an opportunity to press its case after Facebook imposed a news sharing blackout in response to Australia’s legislative move in an unprecedented show of strength. Publishers have hemorrhaged advertising revenue to digital platforms for decades.“It has become clear that without the full force of an Australian style approach, gatekeeper tech companies threaten to walk away from negotiations or exit markets entirely,” said Angela Mills Wade, executive director of the European Publishers Council, which represents publishers including Axel Springer and The New York Times. She said the EPC would support European lawmakers seeking to ensure that platforms negotiate in good faith.The EU already agreed a separate copyright law to help publishers seek compensation from the platforms, after years of negotiations involving industry, officials and lawmakers. Andreas Schwab, the lead lawmaker in charge of the DMA, said the copyright law protects people’s ability to share content while supporting quality journalism online.For some publishers, the rules still don’t go far enough. France is one of the only countries so far to apply the copyright law, but its competition authority had to step in last year to force Google to pay for displaying news.When France rolled out the law, Google started showing stripped-down French news search results that didn’t include previews of the articles. The search giant eventually reached a deal in January with a French publishers’ union that it will negotiate individual license agreements.The tech giants are still finding ways to “wriggle out” of their obligations to publishers even with the EU copyright rules in place, said Wout van Wijk, executive director of News Media Europe, an umbrella organization representing national publisher associations.“We would welcome a clause that mandates binding arbitration,” he said.Regulatory AssaultFacebook said Australia’s proposal of compulsory arbitration sets a precedent where a government gets to decide who enters into content agreements and “how much the party that already receives value from the free service gets paid,” according to a blog post.Google has also threatened to shut its search engine in Australia if the proposal becomes law, in particular because the rules would cover hyperlinks to news articles, and not just the fragments of stories, as is the case in Europe.The company is hoping recent deals it’s struck with some news organizations will be enough to head off a fresh regulatory assault in Europe and elsewhere. As part of its product called Google News Showcase, the search giant has started paying select media outlets, including those in Germany, the U.K., Australia and Argentina, to display articles on its news app and has set aside $1 billion to cover the program’s first three years.It’s far from certain whether a binding arbitration clause pushed for by publishers would end up in EU law as part of the new Digital Markets Act. The European Parliament would need to agree on that amendment before entering into negotiations with the commission and member states where further changes are likely.A commission spokesperson said the Digital Markets Act wasn’t “intended to be an enforcement tool for other pieces of EU legislation,” adding it was important to focus on rapidly implementing the copyright rules “before considering launching any possible future legislative action.”The copyright law grants publishers the right to seek compensation from online services that display fragments of their articles, without demanding arbitration if the two sides fail to agree a price. Publishers have to take the platforms to court if they don’t agree. European member states have until June 7 to write the copyright rules into their national laws.The law was a compromise that sought to avoid creating rules that would lead platforms to withdraw their services, as was the case in Spain, according to Julia Reda, a free-speech activist and former member of the European Parliament who was heavily involved in the copyright legislation. Google shut its news service in Spain in 2014 after the country passed a law requiring Spanish publications to charge aggregators for displaying excerpts of stories, whether publishers want to or not.“The lesson to be learned is that it is best to strive to reach amicable agreements,” said Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, which represents British journalists. “In the end, news providers here in the U.K., as elsewhere, just want a fair deal for their content.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street closes flat as cyclicals shine, big tech falls

    Stocks on Wall Street closed near break-even on Friday as investors sold technology shares that have rallied through the pandemic and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued. Industrials led rising sectors in the S&P 500, spurred by a 9.9% surge in Deere & Co and Caterpillar's 5.0% gain to an all-time peak of $211.40 a share. The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped 3.5%, with post-pandemic travel in focus.

  • The Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Share Price Has Gained 73% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right...

  • Barclays ‘Best Year’, French Struggles Highlight European Banking Split

    (Bloomberg) -- After years in the doldrums, Europe’s investment banks had their moment in the sun in 2020. Some seized it and some botched it.For traders at Barclays Plc, the volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic delivered their “best year ever,” while three of France’s biggest banks were hit hard, highlighting the split in how investment banks in Europe were able to ride the wildest trading year in a decade.“2020 was genuinely a game of two halves, with huge fixed-income beats in the first half as equities languished and the French suffered with derivative losses, and then equities and banking fees staged a strong recovery in the second half,” said Jonathan Tyce, a senior European banking analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Barclays had a great year.”The uneven performance means the debate on how much lenders should focus on investment banking operations will continue, with the focus now on how trading units will fare in 2021. While many of Europe’s investment banking units thrived on the volatility-driven business, the post-pandemic era could change that, said Tyce.“The pace of trading normalization and increasing competition from the U.S. could render it a distant memory very quickly,” he said.Barclays on Thursday reported fourth-quarter trading revenue that surpassed analysts’ estimates, helping it outpace larger Wall Street rivals with a 45% surge in markets income for the year. Revenue at the London-based bank’s key fixed-income trading division soared 53% to 5.1 billion pounds ($7.2 billion) last year, the most that unit has reported since 2012. The smaller stocks-trading business climbed 31%.“We gained market share across almost all the asset classes,” Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We’ve invested in our investment bank for the last five years and I think last year started to pay real dividends and allowed us to be profitable every quarter.”Also on Thursday, Credit Suisse Group AG’s securities unit reported a mixed fourth-quarter. But a rise in advisory fees, as clients tapped surging capital markets for cash, helped overall investment banking revenues increase by about a fifth year-on-year.Earlier in the month, Deutsche Bank AG said an increase in fixed-income trading helped lift the troubled Frankfurt-based lender to its first annual net profit since 2014. The investment bank at UBS Group AG recorded its best performance since 2012 as trading revenue surged 33%.These performances have strengthened the hands of executives like Staley who’ve spent years calling for maintaining significant -- and costly -- investment banking operations and competing against Wall Street’s biggest firms.In 2020, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. reeled in more than $100 billion in combined trading revenue, the first time that’s happened since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2012.Critics of the European investment banking push point to its pitfalls, particularly in France.French banks BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis SA saw some 2.5 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in combined revenue from equities trading erased in 2020, even as investors across the globe rushed to bet on gyrating stock markets by buying shares and derivatives.The Paris-based firms had embraced structured products, a complex variation of equities trading, that blew up when corporations began canceling their dividends early in the year. And while BNP offset the losses with gains from fixed-income trading, Naxitis posted a decline there as well.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cruz Returns to Texas Facing Criticism After Cancun Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Ted Cruz returned to Texas after coming under harsh criticism for flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family while the state he represents is dealing with widespread power outages in the wake of a historic winter storm.In a video of an exchange with reporters after his return, he said that the trip was “obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”He added the impetus for the trip was because his children were cold. “I was trying to be a dad. And all of us have made decisions, when you’ve got two girls who’ve been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, why don’t we go, let’s get out of here,’ I think there are a lot of parents that’d be like, all right, if I can do this, great.’”Cruz, in the video posted on Twitter by a Washington Post video editor, said he started second guessing his decision to leave Texas once he got on the plane.In a statement earlier in the day, he asserted that “my staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”The statement came several hours after pictures of Cruz at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport circulated on social media, and after the Houston police confirmed that his staff had asked for the department’s help for his departure on Wednesday.“A member of his staff reached out to the police department asking for assistance yesterday regarding his arrival at Terminal A,” Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said.The trip triggered outrage and criticism from Democrats as about 500,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without electricity Thursday morning after a severe winter storm pummeled the state for days. That’s down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.More than 7 million Texans are under orders to boil water after power failures robbed utilities of the ability to keep pumping, which allowed pressure to drop to levels at which bacteria could proliferate. The bitter cold burst pipes in houses built for 100-degree summers, and temperatures aren’t expected to get much above freezing until Saturday for most of the state.The Senate has been in recess since Saturday when Cruz was among those who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Cruz has been an outspoken defender of the former president, even though the two clashed during the 2016 presidential campaign when they were both seeking the Republican nomination. Cruz, who would be up for re-election in 2024, is one of several GOP senators weighing a bid for the Republican presidential nomination that year.The Democratic Party of Texas called on Cruz to resign Thursday for leaving his constituents in the middle of a disaster.“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” state party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, said in a tweet that members of Congress “play a critical role connecting their constituents to emergency services and assistance. @tedcruz should be on the phone with federal agencies, not on a trip to Mexico.”Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said “it’s certainly much warmer where he’s going,” when asked about Cruz’s travel during a media briefing on the city’s winter-storm response on Thursday.Cruz has been critical of Democratic leaders who haven’t followed their own guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In December he tweeted criticism of Austin Mayor Steve Adler for telling the city’s residents to stay home while he was on vacation.As part of the national response to the deadly winter storm, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and other states that have been affected.At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is focused on working with state officials in addressing the crisis “and we expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state or surrounding states, who was elected to represent them.”Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said Wednesday he was restricting out-of-state sales of gas through Feb. 21 to ensure in-state power generators had ample supplies. Less than 24 hours later, Texas’s top energy regulator told gas producers to offer supplies for sale in-state before shipping it elsewhere, citing the governor’s mandate.“We will continue to exhaust all available methods to restore power for Texans and ensure that our communities can recover,” Abbott said.The White House said in a statement Thursday night that Biden and Abbott had spoken by telephone and the president “reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected.” (Updates with White House statement, in final paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of San Antonio in the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.