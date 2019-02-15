3 Ways to Tweak Your Investment Portfolio for 2019

If we learned one investment lesson last year, it's that the stock market changes quickly. In 2018, equity markets saw major moves and investors were dizzy by the end of the year trying to sort it all out.

First, the S&P 500 gained 5% in January before falling off a cliff with December's 9% drop. Not to mention the large one-day swings we witnessed: On Feb. 5, 2018, the Dow lost 1,175 points, down 4.6%. Later, on Dec. 26, 2018, the Dow soared 1,086 points, up 4.98%. Today, the market is up a healthy amount as we start the new year.

Last year's fluctuation serves as proof that you need to make adjustments to your portfolio way before the market moves one way or the other. You don't want to be caught off guard in a market correction or left out when the Dow has a big day. Take inventory of your investments and consider these three tweaks to your portfolio for 2019.

The start of the new year is a great time to adjust your portfolio.

1. Rebalance

Rebalancing involves getting your portfolio back in line with your desired mix of stocks and bonds. If you began with a portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds and the stock market soars, by the end of the year, your 60% in stocks is more like 65%. This is a good thing, because of course you want your stocks to grow.

The flip side though, is that your portfolio now has more risk than you intially allocated. When the market tanks, a 65% stock portfolio will probably go down more than a 60% stock portfolio. Rebalancing means selling some of your stocks and buying bonds to achieve your ideal 60/40 stock/bond mix.

Determining when to rebalance is not easy. Some prefer to set aside a specific date each year to do this, like on their birthday, marriage anniversary or work anniversary. Others rebalance when a position exceeds a certain percentage -- say their stock allocation gets 5 or 10 percentage points higher than they prefer.

Some people do both: Once a year, they see which portfolio positions have become outsized and require a trimming. Either way, the key is to have a regular process of reviewing your positions to ensure your asset mix is still where you want it. I prefer to rebalance in the beginning of the year.

Some investors may not rebalance at all, instead opting to let their winners ride, so to speak. Those investors typically enjoy a higher risk tolerance, or threshold for pain if the market corrects.

This also means they boast the ability to resist selling when the going gets tough. The ideal mix of stocks to rebalance to depends on your risk tolerance -- that is, the amount of fluctuation you can withstand in your investment portfolio. If you turned sickly green in December watching your nest egg drop with the market, then you probably own too much in stocks. But if you shrugged it off and carried on with your life, then your mix of stocks may be suitable for you.

Now is a good time, before the next big drop like we saw in December, to ensure your mix of stocks is in line with where you want it and, if not, to rebalance.

2. Invest abroad

International stocks significantly underperformed U.S. stocks last year, but this year may be different for a variety of reasons.

One reason is that there may be more value abroad. U.S. stocks have had a tremendous run the past 10 years, and international stocks have lagged.