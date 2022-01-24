3-week-old girl in Manitowoc child neglect case was dehydrated, court documents state. Mother and grandmother due in court Monday.

MANITOWOC - Samantha and Kristine Jordan, two women arrested last week on suspicion of endangering an infant's life, were expected to make their initial appearances in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Monday .

The mother and daughter are accused of failing to get immediate medical help for Samantha's infant daughter, endangering her life, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

The document states the infant had several life-threatening medical conditions, some of which an emergency room doctor suspected were caused by dehydration.

The child's mother told police the baby had been drinking 4.5 to 6 ounces of formula every three to four hours until about 3 a.m. Jan. 11, when she began drinking only about 2 ounces at a time. Samantha said she last fed her baby around 11:30 a.m. or noon Jan. 11, but later changed her statement to say it was about 3 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

The 3-week-old girl was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Manitowoc Jan. 12 after Kristine, Samantha's 53-year-old mother and the baby's grandmother, noticed the infant hadn't woken, slept or dirtied a diaper since the previous afternoon.

Samantha, 23, told police she was told to never wake a sleeping baby, so she let her daughter continue to sleep for several more hours. When the child still had not woken by noon that day, Kristine woke Samantha, who began trying to arrange a ride to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, while the infant was being taken from Aurora Medical Center to Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee, a doctor told a Manitowoc police detective he believed there was a less than 1% chance she would survive. No update on the child's condition was available as of Friday afternoon.

Both women were arrested Jan. 14 and are charged with felony neglecting a child causing great bodily harm. Kristine is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha and Kristine were expected to appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

