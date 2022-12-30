3 weeks after acquittal in slaying, Williams arrested by Decatur police on stolen firearm charge

Dec. 29—Less than three weeks after being acquitted of capital murder and ending a stay in jail of more than three years, Zachary Bernard Williams was back in Morgan County Jail today.

Williams was arrested Wednesday in Southwest Decatur for possession of a stolen firearm following a traffic stop near the Aquadome Recreation Center, Decatur police said.

Williams, 34, was pulled over at Eighth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue when police found a firearm reported stolen through the Huntsville Police Department, according to a news release from Decatur police.

Due to prior convictions of violent felonies, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm, Decatur police said.

Williams, who was listed with a Hartselle address in an arrest affidavit, is on parole for a previous conviction so he was being held in Morgan County Jail without bail. Williams was booked into the jail at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, records showed.

After being charged with capital murder in the 2019 slaying of Michael Wayne Irvin Jr., 30, at Irvin's home in the 1600 block of Marion Street Southwest in Decatur, Williams was placed in jail on April 4, 2019. He was released from jail on Dec. 9 after a Morgan County Circuit Court jury found him not guilty of murder.

Ulysses Ke'Andre Wilkerson, 22, also was charged with capital murder in Irvin's death but his trial has not been held.

