3 West Florida High School teachers arrested in 6 months. Where do their cases stand?

After West Florida High School English teacher Cody Wiggins' attempted homicide arrest in Tennessee, he is now the third teacher from the same high school to be arrested in six months.

Franklin, Tennessee, police officers arrested Wiggins Saturday after he allegedly shot his wife and brother-in-law during a wedding at the Marriott of Cool Springs hotel. He was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, one count of domestic assault, one count of aggravated assault and one count of fabricating/tampering with evidence.

Wiggins' wife and brother-in-law were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, but their condition has not been released. A motive for the alleged incident also has not been released.

Wiggins charged with attempted murder: West Florida High School teacher charged with shooting wife and in-law at Tennessee wedding

The News Journal reached out to Escambia Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard's office regarding Wiggins' current employment status after the arrest.

"In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District's contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended," Leonard's statement says. "We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination."

Wiggins is held in Williamson County Jail on $3.5 million bond. He was arraigned in Tuesday in Williamson County general sessions court.

West Florida High social studies teacher Jerrod Novotny allegedly pointed gun at wife

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested West Florida High School social studies teacher Jerrod Novotny on May 10 for aggravated assault charges when he allegedly pointed a firearm at his wife in the middle of the night on May 4.

A may press release said the woman "woke up to Jerrod standing over her" pointing a handgun at her. It also says that "when he realized she was awake and looking at him he hid the gun behind his back."

The report says earlier in the day Novotny allegedly showed up to a Washington High School track meet drunk. The report said the woman was angry that Novotny came to a school function drunk and at a dinner later that evening "Jerrod showed up at Olive Garden, belligerent and drunk," the report states.

The day after the incident, Novotny and the woman exchanged text messages, and Novotny said the gun was to shoot himself rather than her.

In June, Novotny's attorney asked the court to dismiss the case after his wife appeared in video court for the defendant's first appearance where she "made statements in Mr. Novotny's favor, including that Mr. Novotny is not a danger to herself or his children."

On July 27, the Office of the State Attorney offered Novotny a deferred prosecution agreement in return for a no contest plea. As part of the deal, adjudication was withheld and he has 12 months to complete a pre-trial intervention program.

His terms include a substance abuse evaluation followed by any recommended treatment, no consumption of non-prescribed alcohol or drugs, random breath or urine testing and he must maintain fulltime employment or submit five job applications each week.

If Novotny does not complete the program or violates any part of the agreed terms, he will be brought back to court for sentencing on his original charge, facing up to five years in state prison.

When asked about Novotny's employment by the News Journal, Escambia County Public Schools said they are "following state statutes as it relates to the process for employees accused of criminal offenses."

West Florida High physical education teacher Michael Taylor allegedly strangled girlfriend

ECSO deputies booked West Florida High School physical education teacher Michael Taylor on July 7 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of battery and cyberstalking.

An arrest report states that Taylor allegedly attacked his partner after she was speaking with another man on the phone.

She told authorities that he "took a pillow and hit her in the face with it multiple times, and then put it on her chest and began to deliver forearm strikes." This allegedly occurred July 2.

The report also says the reporting officer took pictures of what appeared to be bruises on the victim's chest.

In a separate incident around July 7, the reports says he "became physical" and put his forearm against the victim's neck, restricting her airway and causing her to pass out.

Michael Taylor arrest: West Florida High teacher suspended after arrest for assault and domestic strangulation

Authorities searched the victim's phone and found messages allegedly sent by Taylor that said he would "ruin (the victim's) life" and would send someone to her.

The report also says the victim told authorities that "next time, he'll kill me."

On July 9, the victim said Taylor was retrieving his belongings from the apartment when he "pulled a black Glock handgun from his pocket and held it to (the victim's) head."

The victim said Taylor was upset about a message that was sent to ex-wife, and the victim said she believes Taylor could still be married.

ECPS says Taylor is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and case.

"Mr. Taylor is currently suspended with pay, pending the outcome of this investigation," ECPS told the News Journal in an email. "This is standard procedure, pursuant to Florida statute."

Taylor has been out of Escambia County Jail on bond since July 11, according to jail records, and he is awaiting his next court date scheduled for Dec. 19.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: West Florida High School teacher Cody Wiggins is school's third arrest