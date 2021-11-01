  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UPDATE 3-White House says 15 mln COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

Ahmed Aboulenein and Alexandra Alper
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds share prices in paragraph 9, updates headline and quote) 

  By Ahmed Aboulenein and Alexandra Alper 

  WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. 

  Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children. 

  "We are ready to execute, pending CDC's decision. And starting the week of November 8th, our vaccination program for kids ages 5 through 11 will be running at full strength," Zients told reporters at a briefing. 

  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States. 

  The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to advise on how the shot should be administered, which will be decided after a group of outside advisers discuss the plan on Tuesday. 

  Following the CDC's decision, parents will be able to visit vaccines.gov and filter locations offering the vaccine for the children, Zients said. 

  "The whole plan is based on Pfizer vaccines," he said. 

  Moderna Inc said on Sunday it would delay filing its request for an emergency use authorization for a half-strength 50-microgram dose of the vaccine for children ages 6 to 11. 

  Shares in Moderna fell 2.3%, or $8.04, to $337.17 on Monday while Pfizer shares were off 10 cents at $43.64. 

  At the end of last week, the seven-day average number of coronavirus cases dropped 3% to around 69,000 daily cases, the average hospitalization rate fell 10% to around 5,100 cases, and the daily deaths average fell 10% to around 1,100, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the same briefing. 

  U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was "very likely" everyone would be able to get a vaccine booster shot "within a reasonable amount of time." 

  Currently the CDC recommendations for boosters cover specific categories of people. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Alison Williams, Mark Porter and Marguerita Choy) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WH: Millions of Pfizer doses for kids ages 5-11 already shipped ahead of CDC final decision

    This week, a final decision is expected to come from the CDC regarding emergency use for COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5-11. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday that the Biden administration is not waiting on the operations and logistics: Millions of doses already have been shipped out after the FDA's authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for children.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Pregnant people were shut out of Covid vaccine trials — with disastrous results

    Only about 34 percent of pregnant adults are fully vaccinated and more than 200 have died of the virus, according to the CDC.

  • How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out

    U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.

  • Twin stress: What happens to a woman’s heart when she takes on too much at work and home?

    It doesn’t take a scientist to tell us that working hard while caring for a family can be highly stressful, but a new study reveals the true health cost to women’s hearts of trying to do both well.

  • These Young People Who Managed Their Own Abortions Say The Option Is Even More Important After Texas’s Crackdown

    “We’re really seeing a desire for people to have an abortion on their own terms, whatever that means,” one person who managed their own abortion told BuzzFeed News said.View Entire Post ›

  • NBCU, Snapchat Ink Deal to Bring Famous Quotes From TV Shows, Movies to App

    Snapchatters can now add dozens of famous quotes and theme music from NBCUniversal movies and TV shows on Snapchat’s Sounds to their Snaps, under a new pact between Snap and the media conglomerate. The lineup of sounds from NBCU now on Snapchat includes this favorite from “The Office,” uttered by Steve Carell’s Michael Scott: “Don’t […]

  • Moderna Dives As FDA Delays Covid Vaccine In Teens To Investigate 'Rare' Side Effect

    Moderna stock toppled Monday after the FDA delayed authorizing its Covid vaccine in teens, citing the risk for myocarditis.

  • Second grader from Lee’s Summit school identified as boy killed on hayride

    Seven-year-old Donovan Brashear was a second grade student at Woodland Elementary in the Lee’s Summit School District.

  • Report: Law enforcement failed to act on warning signs of January 6th violence

    A new investigation from the Washington Post reveals how law enforcement agencies failed to respond with urgency to warning signs of violence ahead of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Donell Harvin, a senior homeland security researcher at Rand Corporation and former chief of homeland security and intelligence for the District of Columbia, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more.

  • White House says 15 million COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

  • Madagascar on brink of world's 1st climate change-driven famine

    "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir takes a look at how the lives of people in Southern Madagascar are being drastically affected by climate change.

  • Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections

    Greece recorded 5,449 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year. Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was "pressing" to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.

  • Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says company has ‘a Meta problem’

    Rather than cast itself as Meta and pursue leadership in futuristic metaverse technology, as the company announced last week, the beleaguered social networking company would be better served if it acknowledged its repeated mistakes and company co-founder Mark Zuckerberg relinquished his chief executive title, Haugen said.

  • Eli Manning Is Enjoying 'Taking Some Shots' at Peyton During Their Monday Night Football Broadcasts

    The former Giants quarterback said he and "big brother" Peyton spend the days in between Manning Cast games texting friends and players to get them on the show

  • COVID-19 threatens the already shaky status of arts education in schools

    As more normalcy returns to schools, will arts education programs rebound? Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty ImagesParents can watch their kids draw and paint at home or perform in school music concerts and dance recitals. But they may not know how their school arts program compares with others around the country. As a music education professor and a researcher who studies arts education policies, I know that access to and the quality of arts programs vary greatly among states, d

  • Market recap: Monday, Nov. 1

    Ryan Detrick, LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist and Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Market Strategist

  • Parents await CDC decision on COVID-19 vaccines for young children

    Officials with the White House said COVID-19 vaccines for children should be fully up and running next week if the CDC gives final approval.

  • Yellen says reciprocal lowering of tariffs could help ease inflation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States expected China to meet its commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal signed under former President Donald Trump, but could look at eventually lowering some tariffs in a reciprocal way. Yellen told Reuters in an interview that tariffs tend to boost domestic prices and raise costs to consumers and to firms from inputs such as aluminum and steel, which meant lowering tariffs would have a "disinflationary" effect. The Treasury secretary and other officials insist that the current spike in prices in the United States is a result of supply chain bottlenecks and higher energy prices, but say inflation should ease in the second half of 2022.

  • See Jade Roper Tolbert's Daughter as Britney Spears on Halloween — Plus Her Sons as Musical Icons!

    Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert's three kids had a variety of epic Halloween costumes this year