3 Windsor men charged with stealing vehicle

Apr. 8—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said they have charged three Windsor men in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The men — Tavaj Shakur Daley, 18, Trayvon Jordan Prude, 19, and Nnamdi Smart Huchinson, 19 — were each charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, and interfering with police.

Police said they received a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday of suspicious people exiting and running away from a gray 2006 Jeep Commander on Dexter Road.

Police said the vehicle appeared to be disabled with front axle damage. The vehicle had forged Texas license plates and was listed as stolen out of Norwich, police said.

Police canvassed the area in search of the men. One was located near Main and Webb Street, police said, while the other two were detained after they were spotted attempting to elude police by running through yards and the back of buildings in the area.

Prude is due in court May 6, while Huchinson is to appear May 11. Daley is due in court June 15. The men are being held in lieu of $25,000 bond each.