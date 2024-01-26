3 winning Powerball tickets came from a Florida Publix in 3 weeks. Here's when they expire

For three people, a grocery store run to Publix this month really paid off.

In three weeks, three different Publix locations in Florida sold Powerball tickets worth $1 million or more. Here's what we know about the winners, guidelines on whether they can remain anonymous in Florida and information about claiming their million-dollar Powerball prize.

Did someone in Florida win Powerball on Jan. 1, 2024, New Year's Day?

After months of rollovers, Powerball climbed to become the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history at $810 million for Jan. 1, 2024. Someone in Michigan became a multimillionaire on New Year's Day, the first drawing of 2024. Last-minute ticket sales increased the final pot to $842.4 million.

According to Powerball's site, the winning ticket from a Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, drawing. But there were secondary winners as well: Two tickets in Florida and Texas matched five numbers plus the Power Play to win $2 million, and four tickets in California, Florida, Connecticut and Maryland matched five numbers to win $1 million.

A $1 million Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix, 1537 NW St. Lucie West Blvd., Port St. Lucie, and the $2 million winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix, 10928 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, in the Cross Creek Commons shopping plaza, according to the Florida Lottery.

What were winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Jan. 1, New Year's Day 2024?

Monday, Jan. 1, Powerball numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. Power Play was 3x. There were a pair of Florida tickets in that drawing that won $2 million and $1 million.

Did someone in Florida win Powerball on Jan. 20, 2024?

Weeks after the big New Year's Day Powerball win, someone in Hialeah won big.

One Quick Pick purchased from Publix, 2414 W. 60th St., Hialeah, in the El Mercado Shopping Center matched five numbers for a $1 million prize in the Saturday, Jan. 20, Powerball drawing.

What were winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024?

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, numbers were 16-31-34-47-65 and the Powerball was 10. Power Play was 3x.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

Rules vary by state. In California, for example, it is public record to know the identity of the winner and where the winning ticket was purchased. In New Jersey, winners can remain anonymous.

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

Where shopping is a pleasure: 2 Publix stores in Florida sold winning ticket for billion-dollar Powerball, Mega Millions

When do winning Powerball tickets expire? What is deadline for lump sum cash option and annual payments?

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

Because the $2 million and $1 million Powerball tickets were purchased (at a Publix) in Florida, Florida Lottery rules state prizes of $1 million and above and prizes with an annual payment option must be claimed in-person via walk-in or appointment at lottery headquarters.

The site states, "Florida Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

For the $2 million and $1 million Powerball winners from Tampa and Port St. Lucie, respectively, it's 60 days from Jan. 1 (the date of the drawing) for the one-time, lump sum cash payment and 180 days from Jan. 1 for annual payments.

For the $1 million Powerball winner from Hialeah, it's 60 days from Jan. 20 (the date of the drawing) for the one-time, lump sum cash payment and 180 days from Jan. 20 for annual payments.

