3 Wisconsin liquor stores damaged, broken into on same morning; officers look for suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in the Madison area are looking for a suspect, or suspects, after three liquor stores were damaged and broken into all within the same morning on January 7.

According to the Madison Police Department, the three liquor stores were located on South Bassett Street and two different locations on Cottage Grove Road.

Officers were initially sent to a wine shop on S. Bassett St. around 4:25 a.m. that Sunday morning after a suspect reportedly shattered the glass front door and proceeded to steal several expensive bottles of liquor.

Later that morning, around 6:30 a.m., another liquor store in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Rd. was attempted to be broken into and had its front door damaged during the incident.

Thirty minutes after the second incident, a suspect used a rock to break through a glass door at a liquor store in the 6400 block of Cottage Grove Rd. Where once again, several expensive bottles of liquor were allegedly stolen.

Image courtesy of: Madison Police Department

Image courtesy of: Madison Police Department

Image courtesy of: Madison Police Department

An arrest has yet to be made in connection to the alleged burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

No other details were provided.

