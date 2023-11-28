Which 3 WNC towns made the World Atlas list of quaintest towns in North Carolina?

World Atlas has listed eight of the quaintest towns in North Carolina with three Western North Carolina towns making the list: Hendersonville, Brevard and Blowing Rock.

WorldAtlas.com first launched in 1996, offering perspectives on the world in the form of original maps and articles, according to its website. It features lists of places to visit in its articles, and for North Carolina, cities and towns of the Western North Carolina mountains frequently make those lists.

This Oct. 21 article said North Carolina is home to some of the most quaint towns in America. Below are the eight WorldAtlas.com listed and a description of each from the article:

On Veterans Day, the Hendersonville Rotary Club placed 300 American flags in the planters located on Main Street.

Hendersonville

The Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance frame the picturesque town of Hendersonville. The historic downtown plays host to events all year round, from the Garden Jubilee in spring to the Antique Sidewalk Show and Chalk It Up in Summer and their most celebrated Public Art Display, "Bearfootin' in Hendersonville," which includes the ever-popular Bear statues. From May-September, one is likely to find live music along with great shops and downhome dining options. Shine on Main has a winning ambiance, an outdoor patio, and solid homestyle food, cocktails, and craft beers.

The area has a deep agricultural heritage, and one place to experience that is The Historic Johnson Farm. A working farm that includes a display of local agricultural history. Don't forget to visit the apple orchards and consider a hike in the nearby DuPont State Forest.

Brevard

The mountain town of Brevard is a nature lover's delight. Located in Transylvania County, there's so much to see. The fall foliage is something else. Mountain peak lookouts offer sweeping views of valleys and lush forests. There are many hiking trails, including some that are kid-friendly. The area boasts over 250 natural waterfalls. There are rocks to climb, rivers to raft, mountains to hike, and fish to be caught. There's horseback riding and gorgeous campsites. If you're a birder, this is the environment to spy on our winged friends. It's easy to see why Brevard is a popular vacation spot.

A look at parts of the future Ecusta Trail on an abandoned railroad from Hendersonville to Brevard.

If you're more the type that likes to relax, read a book, and people-watch, there's a cute downtown with shopping, dining, and some excellent local breweries. Stop by the Blue Ridge Bakery for something sweet or the vintage Cardinal Drive-In for some Americana nostalgia.

There are also art galleries and a couple of museums to peruse, and summer brings live music to the town, which pairs quite nicely with alfresco dining.

Blowing Rock

The Perseids over Price Lake, Mile Marker 297 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Known as the "Crown of the Blue Ridge," this storybook mountain town, named after the rock formation and its broad views of the Blue Ridge Mountain peaks, forests, and Johns River Gorge, has many wonders to entice the eye. Taking in all the natural beauty, one finds it hard to imagine all the ugliness this stunning nature saw during the American Civil War as guerrilla battles raged in the hills and valleys. Today, thankfully, this is a peaceful spot to reflect.

Also making the list were Beaufort, Pilot Mountain, Edenton, Belhaven and New Bern.

