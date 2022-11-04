3 women, 4-year-old girl killed in shooting inside Orange County home

A woman, two of her daughters, and one of her granddaughters died after they were shot inside an Orange County home early Friday morning, Sheriff John Mina said.

Deputies said another one of the woman’s daughters showed up at a house off Myers Drive just after 4 a.m. claiming she had been shot.

Mina said the man who shot them, Shavell Jones, 23, is in the hospital getting surgery for a gunshot wound to the head. Mina said if Jones survives, he will be charged with murder.

Investigators said Jones was in a relationship with one of the daughters who was killed. Mina said Jones and the woman got into an argument and Jones started removing his stuff from the home before he came back inside and started shooting.

Early this morning, deputies responded to a home on Myers Drive and found four people dead inside after one woman who was shot there went to a neighbor's home for help. Detectives believe everyone is accounted for & there is no danger to the community.

Mina said the daughter who survived was the mother of the 4-year-old who was killed and of two other children, ages 4 and 6, who were found safe hiding under blankets inside the home.

Mina did not give the names of the women who died but said they were 49, 29, and 28 years old.

Mina said Jones had no criminal history other than a charge of failure to appear in a misdemeanor case. He said there was no history of documented domestic or dating violence calls related to the family.

