3 women arrested after drug investigation in Georgia, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of three women after investigating the sale of fentanyl pills in Fannin County.

According to the GBI, Megan Lowery, Laura Kilgo, and Amanda Lang were arrested on Sept. 7.

GBI said the three women were pulled over for a traffic violation on Highway 5 in McCaysville, where police found more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills between Kilgo and Lang, as well as suspected methamphetamine, also on Kilgo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI said their investigation into the three women showed that they had driven to a home in Tennessee to pick up the pills.

Tennessee law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home where they seized more than 500 suspected fentanyl pills, cash, and two firearms.

They also arrested 10 people for drug-related charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to officials, all three women were charged as a result of their investigation.

They face the following charges:

Lowery, 36 of Morganton, Ga. - charged with Possession of Drug Related Objects

Kilgo, 55 of Ooltewah, Tenn. - charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects

Lang, 41 of Blue Ridge, Ga. - charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

All three women were taken into custody and booked at the Fannin County Adult Detention Center.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: