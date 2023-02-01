3 women arrested following massage business sting operations, Hall County deputies say

Undercover investigators arrested three women due to two different massage stings in Hall County.

Hall County Sheriff officials said on Jan. 25th, 63-year-old Sok Sun Yun of Kennesaw was arrested after undercover investigators looked into a complaint about a massage business on Atlanta Highway.

Yun was charged with practicing massage therapy without a license and sex crime-related charges.

In addition to Yun’s arrest, Hall County undercover investigators arrested two women at another massage business on Lanier Islands Parkway after receiving reports of suspected illegal activity.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Li Juan and 48-year-old Rujin Cai, both of Lawrenceville, on Jan. 25th and charged them with pimping, keeping a place of prostitution and other sex-related crimes.

Deputies confirmed that the incidents are not related.

All three women have since posted bonds.

