3 women arrested after fraud bust at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three women were taken into custody Saturday as officers at Nashville International Airport uncovered an apparent retail theft and fraud ring.

According to arrest documents, Southwest Airlines called airport police for suspicious activity as a checked bag arrived in Nashville after the person who checked it did not make their flight. Someone then attempted to claim the bag who was not the person listed in connection with the luggage.

Southwest Airlines conducted an administrative search of the luggage and found new Lululemon clothing with tags still attached, a receipt and a fraudulent Pennsylvania drivers license and a credit card, according to an affidavit.

Johniesha Jones, 34, from California, reportedly attempted to claim the bag again and was met by airport police, who then then tracked down the vehicle that was waiting to pick up her up.

The driver of the pickup vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Torryiel Griggs, from California, consented to a search of the car and advised there were two marijuana blunts inside, according to court documents. A passenger, 22-year-old Cherish Harris, told officers nothing inside the vehicle belonged to her.

Officers searched the car and reportedly found 10 stolen credit cards with a variety of names and more than 300 gift cards to 11 different retailers. According to an arrest warrant, the gift cards were worth a total of $20,450 in addition to merchandise and receipts totaling more than $9,150.

Investigators believe the women would purchase the gift cards with stolen information and return the items at retailers in different locations for cash and store credit.

In all, the women are accused of possessing more than $29,600 of estimated stolen merchandise obtained by fraud.

Jones, Griggs and Harris were booked into the Metro jail and charged with theft of property over $10,000, criminal impersonation and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jones has an additional charge for being a fugitive from justice.

No additional information was immediately released.

